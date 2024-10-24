ActionCOACH Kansas City Announces Small Business Coaching Workshop to Equip Businesses for the New Year

GrowthCLUB’s December workshop for 2025-focuses on strategies for financial planning, marketing, and business growth.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ActionCOACH SKC is set to host its quarterly GrowthCLUB event on Friday, December 6, 2024, offering entrepreneurs the opportunity to prepare their businesses for a successful 2025.Themed “Positioning Your Business for a Successful 2025,” this workshop will run from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, with a focus on strengthening business foundations, planning for sustainable growth, and building valuable connections with other business leaders.The event will feature guest speaker Crystal Noell, founder of My CFO , author of The STOP Method , and a recognized social media influencer.Joining from San Diego, CA, Crystal brings over 16 years of experience and a track record of managing multiple multi-million-dollar businesses. She will share insights from her book, specifically her five-part budgeting method, designed to help business owners intentionally manage finances and build a strong financial foundation.Highlights of the GrowthCLUB Event:Business Development Insights: Attendees will learn budgeting and financial planning techniques from Crystal Noell, along with insights on sales, marketing, and business growth strategies from an experienced ActionCOACH business coach.Food and Beverages: Guests will enjoy a continental breakfast, gourmet lunch, snacks, and freshly brewed coffee, as well as a charcuterie board and wine-tasting experience.90-Day Action Plan & Workbook: Each participant will receive a detailed workbook and a 90-day action plan to guide business development and support strategic planning.Whether an established business or a startup in any indusry, GrowthCLUB promises actionable takeaways that can be implemented immediately for both immediate and long-term results.Who Should Attend?This GrowthCLUB event is tailored for business owners who are ready to invest in sustainable growth, including:Solopreneurs and Small Businesses: For owners with revenue above $150K who want to create a more structured approach to growing, such as those in service providing companies. Group coaching clients will benefit from strategies that bring alignment between personal and business goals while eliminating chaos and building team efficiency.Growing Teams and Partnerships: 1-2-1 coaching clients, including husband-wife business teams and home service businesses will learn how to transform from owner-operator to true business owners. This segment will gain insights on effective systemization and team management to make business operations more efficient.Registration Information:Participants are encouraged to register online by October 31st to secure Early Bird Pricing.Early Bird Pricing (until October 31): $250Standard Registration: $275Additional Attendee Discount: $175 (for attendees from the same company)No Refunds.Personal coaching clients of ActionCOACH SKC are advised to check with their coach regarding potential discounts or inclusion of GrowthCLUB in their coaching package.Spaces are limited for this event, and registration by October 31 is highly encouraged to secure savings. For more information or to register, visit the ActionCOACH SKC website or contact the team directly.

