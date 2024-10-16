Submit Release
Public Comment Period Open for December Rulemaking Hearing

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is accepting public comments on regulations governing license and permit fees, boating certificates, migratory bird hunting, refuges, wildlife management areas, and public hunting areas. Written comments will be accepted through the Public Comment Opportunity section of the Agency’s website here through Nov. 30, 2024.

The rules are posted for viewing on the Public Notice section of the website. Members of the public may respond to the form fields however they choose, as no fields are mandatory. The form includes a generic comment area (by selecting “other”) so participants may include topics of comment that may not have been addressed in the structured area of the form.

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission will conduct a Rulemaking Hearing on Dec. 6, 2024, at its regularly scheduled meeting. The December meeting will be held at the Ducks Unlimited headquarters in Memphis. 

---TWRA---

Public Notice and Comment Opportunities

September Commission Presentation of the Proposal

