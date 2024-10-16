Special Investigating Unit signs Memorandum of Understanding with Gauteng Legislature Integrity Commission

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) Integrity Commission signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Wednesday, 16 October 2024, to strengthen governance, ethics, and integrity through collaborative oversight.

Under this MoU, the SIU and GPL Integrity Commissioner will engage in a range of activities to enhance governance, ethics, and integrity. These activities include responding to complaints, sharing reports, exchanging governance information, and collaborating on joint projects. The cooperation will also involve sharing practical experience, organising roundtable discussions, and referring complaints between the parties. Specific implementation strategies will be developed through project-specific memoranda of agreements. A Monitoring and Implementation Committee will conduct quarterly assessments.

Speaking on behalf of the GPL Integrity Commission, the Integrity Commissioner, Ms Koko Mashigo, said that this collaboration is a milestone in the collective goals of both organisations.

“This partnership is built on mutual respect, trust, and a shared vision of making a broader impact by ensuring that the institutions we represent and all spheres of government conform to the highest standard of ethical behaviour. By combining our resources and leveraging your skills and competencies, we are destined to make a meaningful impact in our respective institutions.

The signing of the MOU lays the foundation for a fruitful and mutually beneficial collaboration,” said Ms Mashigo.

The Head of the SIU, Adv Andy Mothibi, said this is a positive step in ensuring that public institutions adhere to high standards of integrity.

“We are delighted that the SIU and the Gauteng Legislature have agreed to this memorandum of understanding. So today marks a new chapter in our shared journey. We are not just signing a document. We are cementing what is a promise to ourselves and a promise to the public. A promise – it's a promise to work together to innovate and to create value that extends far beyond our individual capabilities. And this MOU is built on a foundation of mutual respect and shared vision. We believe that by combining our strengths, we can achieve a remarkable objective in the fight against corruption, maladministration and malpractices in South Africa,” said Adv Mothibi.

