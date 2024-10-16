Aggreko Returns for Second Year as HOPE 4 Heroes Campaign Sponsor

HOUSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aggreko , a global leader in energy solutions, announced that for the second consecutive year the company is a proud sponsor of Hope 4 Heroes, formerly known as National Day of HOPE, a two-month campaign running November 1 to December 31 centered around Veterans Day, celebrating Veterans of the United States Armed Forces while raising awareness for PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere). As a “Veteran Sponsor” of HOPE 4 Heroes, Aggreko once again supported a Veteran to attend the PGA HOPE National Golf & Wellness Week, and four Veteran employees at Aggreko will be able to participate in HOPE 4 Heroes activities.



HOPE 4 Heroes will mark the eighth iteration of the campaign supporting PGA HOPE, the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the charitable foundation of PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active-Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. The program introduces golf through a developmental 6-8 week curriculum, led by PGA of America Golf Professionals trained in adaptive golf and military cultural competency.

Preceding HOPE 4 Heroes, National Golf & Wellness Week returned to the historic Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland, from October 9-14 for 19 Veterans and two squad leaders. Aggreko’s sponsorship supported the participation of one Veteran in the National Golf & Wellness Week’s professional golf instruction and wellness training, culminating in a golf outing during the event.

“We’re honored to work with companies that share our support of the Veteran and Active Duty Military population,” said Chris Nowak, PGA HOPE Military & Veteran Liaison. “As HOPE 4 Heroes begins its eighth successful year raising awareness of golf’s particular utility for the Veteran community, we’re happy to be joined by supporters like Aggreko that make it possible for Veterans to participate in PGA HOPE at no cost to them.”

Aggreko’s support of PGA HOPE continues the company’s commitment to supporting Veterans. The company has an established history of recruiting specifically from the Veteran population, as many of the positions at the company benefit from the specialized skill set and cultural values of Veterans. The company actively works to support Veteran employees and find new opportunities to grow their number.

“At Aggreko, we value the contributions of Veterans to both our country and our company,” says Stephen Saal, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Aggreko North America. “We’re happy to support PGA HOPE’s mission again, helping to strengthen the well-being of Veterans through golf, as well as provide the opportunity for many of our Veteran employees to participate in National Day of HOPE activities. We look forward to continuing our work with the PGA of America and their Veteran programs, and best of luck to all members of the armed services participating in HOPE 4 Heroes!”

PGA HOPE offers its developmental program at more than 550 locations in all 50 states. The program is on track to meet its goal of serving 17,000 Veterans in 2024. PGA of America Golf Professionals who instruct in the program are specially trained to use adaptive equipment to meet the particular needs of Veterans, and PGA HOPE’s Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Veterans Affairs enables staff to refer Veterans to the program as a form of therapy.

To learn more about PGA HOPE and how to support the initiative, visit https://www.pgahope.com/ . To learn more about Aggreko’s programs supporting Veterans and open positions at the company that are a good fit for Veterans, visit https://careers.aggreko.com/na/en-us/veterans .

About Aggreko

Aggreko is the global leader in providing energy solutions that help businesses grow and communities thrive.

Operating in a rapidly changing energy market where reliable supplies of energy have never been more critical, we provide customers with power and temperature control solutions when, where and for however long they need it.

Using the latest technologies, we combine our innovative thinking with our sector knowledge to help our customers achieve their goals, however complex, through a range of flexible, modular solutions.

We’re investing in more sustainable products, fuels, and services to make greener solutions accessible for our customers, supporting their move to a more sustainable and efficient future.

Founded in 1962, we are headquartered in the UK and employ over 6,000 people worldwide.

For more information, please visit our website at Home | Aggreko

About PGA of America REACH Foundation

The PGA of America REACH Foundation is the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America. The mission of the Foundation is to positively impact the lives of youth, military and diverse populations by enabling access to PGA of America Golf Professionals, PGA Sections and the game of golf. For more information on the PGA of America REACH Foundation, visit PGAREACH.org , follow @PGAREACH on Instagram , X and find us on Facebook .

About PGA HOPE

PGA HOPE (Helping Our Patriots Everywhere) is the flagship military program of the PGA of America REACH Foundation, the charitable foundation of the PGA of America. PGA HOPE introduces golf to Veterans and Active Duty Military to enhance their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being. For more information, visit PGAREACH.org , follow @PGAHOPE on Instagram , X and find us on Facebook .

