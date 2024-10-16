EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology Announces 2024 Hotel Visionary Awards Finalists

Winners to be Announced Live at the Hotel Technology Forum (HTF) on November 19

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ’s Hospitality Technology (HT) today announces the finalists for the 2024 Hotel Visionary Awards , which recognize the most innovative, collaborative, and forward-thinking leaders in hotel technology. The awards will be presented during a special onstage ceremony at the Hotel Technology Forum (HTF), November 19, at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.



"We are thrilled to recognize the finalists who are redefining the future of hotel technology,” says Abigail Lorden, Vice President & Publisher of Hospitality Technology. "These companies have demonstrated creativity and leadership in the development of innovative solutions that enhance operations, drive guest satisfaction, and create sustainable growth in our industry."

This year, the Hotel Visionary awards are sponsored by Encora .

“Encora has a longstanding commitment to the hospitality industry and believes that recognition is key to motivating and empowering new ideas,” Roberto Martinez, president, Encora. “We’re excited to celebrate the achievements of outstanding individuals and companies, and we see this as an opportunity to foster collaboration and inspire excellence within the industry. Being part of this event truly motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and supporting the best in the business.”

The Hotel Visionary Awards, now in its 20th year, honor exceptional contributions in several categories, spotlighting the partnerships, innovations, and individuals that are reshaping hospitality. The finalists include, but are not limited to:

Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Margaritaville Holdings, LLC

Meliá Hotels International, S.A.

Mint House, Inc.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort

Orascom Hotels Management

SH Hotels & Resorts

Strawberry Hospitality Group, LLC

Viceroy Hotel Group, LLC

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.



Winners will be selected by Hospitality Technology and members of HT’s Research Advisory Board and will be revealed live on stage during the Hotel Technology Forum. HTF is the industry’s most exclusive gathering of hotel technology leaders, who come together to tackle challenges and identify opportunities, together. Solution providers can attend via sponsorship only. Qualified hotel operators are invited to register here .

