Lion International Bank Adopts SBS’s SBP Digital Banking Suite

ETHIOPIA, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its ongoing digital transformation plan, Lion International Bank (LIB), which has been using the SBP Core Amplitude from SBS, has now decided to implement the SBP Digital Banking Suite. This initiative strengthens the existing partnership between LIB and SBS, a global leader in banking technology solutions, enabling the bank to meet the growing needs of its customers for digital banking services.

“Integrating the SBP Digital Banking Suite is a crucial step in our transformation strategy. It will enhance our service offerings while ensuring a fully digital and optimized customer experience,” said Daniel Tekeste, President of Lion International Bank.

The SBP Digital Banking Suite is an open digital engagement platform equipped with modular features offering an omnichannel customer experience. By incorporating modern technologies and adopting a human-centered approach, SBS’s solution represents a significant technological advancement in the banking industry. It simplifies customers’ digital journeys and offers a fully digital user experience, marking a major evolution for LIB.

The SBP Digital Banking Suite will also improve customer satisfaction by meeting current digital standards. Additionally, the ease of integration with LIB’s ecosystem, its technology partners, and fintechs will foster the development of a wide range of banking services. Finally, the use of the SBP Digital Banking Suite will provide the bank with a flexible and scalable platform, leveraging the latest technologies such as low code/no code configuration and workflow parameterization. The comprehensive and modern banking platform provided by SBS will enable LIB to enhance its service offerings while ensuring an optimal customer experience.

“We are proud to have been alongside Lion International Bank for over 15 years. Today, the deployment of the SBP Digital Banking Suite marks an important step in the evolution of our partnership and confirms our shared commitment to continually offer more innovative services to our clients,” stated Eric Bierry, CEO of SBS.

About Lion international Bank

Lion International Bank (LIB), established on October 2006 and went operational on January 2007 having 3,739 founding shareholders, subscribed capital of Birr 432.5 million and paid-up capital of Birr 108.2 million.

Currently, LIB has over 12,855 shareholders, and over Birr 3.05 billion paid-up capital. The bank’s total asset has reached over Birr 41.8 billion, mobilized a total outstanding deposit of Birr 34.7. Having 319 branches across the country, the bank is able to attract and retain over 1.99 million customers. Lion International Bank has also created job opportunities for 6,168 individuals at various capacities.

LIB is the frontier financial institution in the introduction and provision of late hour service until 7:00 PM and provision of agency banking digital service to the economy through Anbesa HelloCash platform. At present, the bank has over 2,502 Anbesa HelloCash agents and about 438,466 agent banking customers. It is also providing state of the art mobile, internet and card banking services. Our Card banking, Mobile banking, and Internet banking users have reached to 277,592, 576,211 and 62,165 respectively.

For more information, visit our website: www.anbesabank.com or contact us via our email info@anbesabank.com for any enquiries.



About SBS

SBS is a global financial technology company that’s helping banks and the financial services industry to reimagine how to operate in an increasingly digital world. SBS is a trusted partner of more than 1,500 financial institutions and large-scale lenders in 80 countries worldwide, including Santander, Societé Generale, KCB Bank, Kensington Mortgages, Mercedes-Benz, and Toyota FS. Its cloud platform offers clients a composable architecture to digitize operations, ranging from banking, lending, compliance, to payments, and consumer and asset finance. With 3,400 employees in 50 offices, SBS is recognized as a Top 10 European Fintech company by IDC and as a leader in Omdia’s Universe: Digital Banking Platforms. SBS is headquartered in Paris, France.

For more information, follow us on LinkedIn or visit www.sbs-software.com

