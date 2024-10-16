Promo Direct Launches New Range Of Calendars For 2025

Promo Direct's New Range Of Calendars For 2025

With our 2025 collection, we’re giving companies cost-effective options that can seamlessly integrate into their clients’ lives while reinforcing their brand’s visibility.” — Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Promo Direct, a leader in providing quality promotional products, is excited to announce the launch of its new range of calendars for 2025. They aim to offer businesses a versatile tool to enhance brand visibility year-round. The new collection includes wall calendars, desk calendars, stick-up & magnetic calendars, and calendar greeting cards, providing a variety of options to meet different marketing needs.

Calendars have long been a staple in homes and offices, serving not just as organizational tools but also as effective branding assets. Whether displayed on a wall or placed on a desk, calendars ensure continuous exposure to a company's logo or message. Promo Direct's latest range allows businesses to choose from calendar formats that cater to both professional and personal environments.

Promo Direct's 2025 calendar collection also features eco-friendly options, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable promotional products. Many of the calendars are made with recycled materials and soy-based inks, giving businesses the opportunity to promote their brand while supporting environmentally responsible practices.

Each calendar in the 2025 range can be fully customized to reflect a company's unique branding. From custom logos to vibrant color schemes, the calendars are designed to help businesses reinforce their brand presence in a subtle yet consistent manner.

Dave Sarro, CEO of Promo Direct, emphasized the value of custom calendars as a marketing tool:

"Calendars provide businesses with a unique opportunity to stay in front of their customers every day of the year. With our 2025 collection, we’re giving companies cost-effective options that can seamlessly integrate into their clients’ lives while reinforcing their brand’s visibility. Our goal is to help businesses build stronger connections with their customers, and calendars are a proven way to do just that.”

About Promo Direct:

Promo Direct is a leading provider of promotional products, offering a wide range of customizable items designed to help businesses promote their brand effectively. With over 30 years of experience, Promo Direct is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service to its clients across industries.

