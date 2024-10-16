ZTX Initiates Global ZEM! Program to Onboard ZEPETO Creators and Millions of Web2 Users

ZTX begins comprehensive program to educate Web2 KOLs on blockchain and onboard mass userbase to its Web3 platform

Singapore, Singapore, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZTX, the Web3 social metaverse platform, announced the beginning of its ‘ZEPETORs Earn More! (ZEM!)’ Program today.

The ZEM! initiative kickstarts a series of numerous campaigns that are designed to educate creators on Web2 ZEPETO about the benefits of blockchain. As is the case with virtually all Web2 social platforms, ZEPETO itself does not offer to its creators the companies’ shares or other opportunities for direct participation in the financial upside of the platform business. Furthermore, creators who generate revenue on ZEPETO are subject to firm restrictions on when and how they can cash out their earnings.

Such issues do not exist in Web3, and the ZEM! program intends to educate these creators on how ZTX - the sister platform of ZEPETO that is on the blockchain - can provide direct financial upside tied to platform growth as well as flexible, autonomous management of funds that form the bedrock of Web3.

The ZTX project was spun up using ZEPETO technology and IP, and was publicly launched in late 2023 with precisely the goal of onboarding ZEPETO users to the blockchain. Armed with aesthetics and UX designs that resonate well with existing ZEPETO users, the ZTX platform - which will be launching its mobile application version in the coming months - will leverage advantages unique to the blockchain to help ZEPETO users open their eyes to Web3.

Last summer, ZTX successfully completed a pilot campaign during which over 200,000 ZEPETO users created onchain wallets and minted NFTs. Building off this foundation, ZTX collaborated with several dozens of creators - who collectively reach nearly 10 million ZEPETO users - to distribute educational content about Web3 and ZTX on the ZEPETO platform. Such continued engagement with creators has culminated in the launch of the ZEM! program, which will serve as the springboard for bridging new Web2 users to the ZTX ecosystem.

The ZEM! program, which will initially be rolled out as an invite-only program, will not only provide educational material on crypto but also onchain rewards to incentivize creators to share their knowledge of ZTX with their followers. Creators will also be able to distribute within ZTX the 3D items they create for ZEPETO, meaning they can kill two birds with one stone.

Alexx, Chief Futurist at ZTX explained: “There is not really any additional effort on the part of the creators, aside from learning about the blockchain and how to use wallets, etc. They are working with a familiar interface and user flow that is very reminiscent of the Web2 platform where they operate. They don’t need to really modify their behavior on the Web2 platform either. All they need to do is replicate their presence on the ZTX platform and suddenly they can double dip on two platforms. In the many conversations we’ve had with ZEPETO creators, this double dip opportunity is the biggest reason why creators have expressed a strong desire to onboard ZTX and promote it to their followers.”

The ZEM! program kicks off this month, and while the first cohort of creators has already been established, the ZTX team has reiterated that numerous future cohorts are planned in order to continue the onboarding and education of Web2 users. More details about ZTX can be found via the ZTX account on Discord.

