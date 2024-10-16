FERRIS® REBUILDS VENTURE X FROM THE GROUND UP; INTRODUCES 300R SERIES ZERO TURN

Milwaukee, WI, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs & Stratton’s Ferris commercial turf brand will showcase two significant new offerings at Equip Expo in Louisville (Booth 5016 and outdoor area 6480D).

Reimagined sprayer/spreader

The Ferris team is launching Venture X, a new commercial sprayer spreader designed for optimal performance and operator comfort. Product engineers completely rebuilt the existing Venture model based on in-depth customer feedback to enhance and upgrade operations, ease of use and maintenance all while prioritizing operator comfort.

The new Venture X features Ferris’ patented suspension system, a stainless-steel platform and new comfort knee pads to ensure operator comfort. The addition of a speedometer is critical to ensure accurate spreading distribution, and a five-gallon fuel tank drives efficiency and provides longer intervals between refueling.

In an industry-first for stand-on spreaders, Ferris has adopted toolless push-to-connect hoses, common in larger units designed for agriculture and golf course management to improve productivity. In addition, on the redesigned Venture X, the sump of the tank has been moved outboard of the frame rail which. This, combined with the push-to-connect hoses, makes for easy tank removal providing ready access to the engine for service and maintenance.

The Venture X, powered by a Vanguard 18 hp engine, will be available in Spring 2025 and is very competitively priced in its class at $16,499.

Ferris 300R series zero turn

To complement its existing line-up of zero turn mowers, Ferris is introducing a more entry-level model, the 300R. The slimmed-down package comes with a 42-inch deck, premium 18-inch seat, three-gallon fuel tank and a hydro-gear transmission.

In addition, the 300R comes with anti-scalp wheels, a 12-gauge fabricated steel deck and either a Briggs and Stratton 23hp PXi engine or a Kawasaki FS651 21.5hp engine, depending on the model. Offering this R series mower allows Ferris to expand its offering into a more attainable price point for users who are looking to enter into the zero turn mower market to maintain smaller properties.

The 300R will be available at Ferris dealers in spring 2025.

