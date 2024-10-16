Fast Simon Brings Integrated Solution to Shopify Markets

No-code, AI-search and shopping optimization solution lets merchants quickly sell abroad with a consistent, AI-optimized experience across markets

LOS ALTOS, Calif. , Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon , a Shopify Plus Certified App Partner , today unveiled a new no-code Shopify Markets solution that delivers powerful AI search and merchandising optimization to dramatically simplify and improve complex cross-market eCommerce.



Seventy-seven percent of merchants anticipate growth in cross-border eCommerce through 2024, and 27% expect high growth globally. But as brands spread their wings, they instantly encounter a host of inventory, localization, regulations, shipping, duties, taxes, and technical headaches.

Shopify Markets lets merchants easily set up sales to multiple countries from a single store. The combination of Shopify Markets and Fast Simon delivers merchants a tightly integrated solution to quickly scale internationally, remove operational headaches, and dramatically improve shopping experiences that increase conversion and sales. It allows merchants to seamlessly offer different products with different prices in different markets.

Bathroom Store’s Search Conversion Rate Soars 5x

When it expanded from Ireland to the UK, the Bathroom Store leveraged Fast Simon’s seamless integration within Shopify Markets to deliver the same quality eCommerce experience as both markets. Natural language processing, vector search, and other AI optimizations delivered sophisticated search and personalization to create unique and tailored experiences.

“Fast Simon and Shopify Markets allows us to show our products to UK customers with the same quality experience that our Irish users have,” said Lukasz Skrzyniarz, managing director, Bathroom Store. “Using AI optimization, we could clearly see that people are reaching the products they want. Conversion rates are up 5x, and user value has increased 4.5x.”

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon leads the industry in AI-powered shopping optimization by dramatically increasing conversion and AOV through search, discovery, merchandising and personalization. It leverages AI to enable new and greatly improved forms of eCommerce and deliver significant productivity gains to merchants while leaving humans in control. Fast Simon’s scalable self-service solutions integrate with all major eCommerce platforms and power thousands of online brands, including Steve Madden, White Fox Boutique and HEYDUDE. For more information, visit fastsimon.com and follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook and X .

