Future Hospitality Ventures Unveils Bold, New AI-Driven Initiative to Revolutionize the $300 Billion Hospitality Market

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. ("FHV"), a subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), announces plans for a groundbreaking technology initiative aimed at revolutionizing the hospitality industry in the Greater Los Angeles region with plans to expand nationally in the coming years. As part of its ongoing commitment to innovation and industry leadership, FHV is preparing to introduce advanced automation solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency, improve guest experiences, and set new standards in the hospitality sector.

Driving Innovation in a Multibillion-Dollar Market

The U.S. hospitality industry, valued at over $300 billion, faces challenges such as rising operational costs and labor shortages. FHV’s upcoming initiative focuses on leveraging cutting-edge technology to address these issues, positioning the company at the forefront of the industry’s digital transformation. This strategic move aligns with FHV’s vision of enhancing the hospitality experience through scalable, efficient, and innovative solutions that will reshape how businesses operate.

Strategic Partnerships and Technological Advancements

FHV is in advanced discussions with leading technology firms specializing in AI-driven solutions to support this ambitious initiative. While details of these collaborations remain confidential, FHV assures that the chosen partners will bring the highest level of expertise and innovation, ensuring impactful results across a range of hospitality venues, including restaurants, hotels, and large-scale event spaces.

“We’re stepping into an exciting new era for hospitality, one where technology can enhance every aspect of the guest journey while driving operational excellence,” said Sonny Wang, president of Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. “This initiative reflects our dedication to leading the industry’s next wave of digital innovation. We’re building something that will not only improve efficiencies but also create more personalized, unforgettable experiences for every guest who walks through our doors.”

Anticipated Market Impact and Investor Engagement

FHV is targeting the Greater Los Angeles area as the launchpad for its new technology initiative, with plans to expand its footprint nationally in the coming years. The company believes this move will unlock significant growth opportunities and enable it to capture an increasing share of the market.

As FHV prepares for this strategic launch, investors and industry stakeholders are encouraged to stay engaged for further updates. The company expects to release more detailed information about its technology partners and the launch timeline in the near future.

About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. Our mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval.

We are at the forefront of introducing and deploying AI-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across our focus areas. Additionally, we are committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for our shareholders.

For more information visit www.nightfoodholdings.com.

About Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc.

Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. (FHVH) is a leader in AI-enabled robotic solutions dedicated to addressing labor challenges and enhancing service quality in the hospitality industry. A subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings Inc., FHVH leverages cutting-edge automation and AI-technology to streamline operations and elevate guest experiences.

For more information visit www.roboOp365.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "guidance," "may," "can," "could," "will," "potential," "should," "goal" and variations of these words or similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect Nightfood’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from Nightfood’s current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These factors include, among others, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business. Except as required by law, Nightfood does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about Nightfood and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Nightfood’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov .

