V2 Communications Expands Leadership Team

Firm appoints Chief Client Officer and Announces New Leaders for Healthcare and B2B Tech Practices

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated communications firm V2 Communications (V2) has announced changes to its leadership team to support the continued growth of the firm’s capabilities, services and industry sectors. The changes include two promotions within the existing V2 leadership team—Katelyn Holbrook has been appointed Chief Client Officer, a new role within the firm, and Kristen Leathers has been named Executive Vice President, overseeing the organization’s B2B technology practice. V2 has also added communications industry veteran, Shannon Murphy, to the team to lead the firm’s healthcare practice.



V2 is committed to delivering impactful business outcomes and remarkable client experience across three distinct sectors: B2B, healthcare and climate technology. These executive changes follow the recent unveiling of V2’s Vantage Methodology™, designed to codify the firm’s unique approach to ensuring clients receive the best and most comprehensive set of integrated communications services possible. The company has evolved from providing PR services to primarily B2B technology brands into a fully integrated communications firm servicing clients across multiple sectors from launch stage through post-IPO, including the ability to execute visibility campaigns across earned, owned and paid channels.

A 16-year veteran of V2, Holbrook’s transition into the Chief Client Officer role will allow her to focus on ensuring V2 is leveraging the firm’s best practices and service offerings across its full client portfolio to drive client satisfaction, retention and growth. She’ll lead efforts that inform new products and methodologies, and work with practice leads to ensure consistent, stellar service and integrated results for current and future clients. She was most recently head of V2’s B2B technology practice and an Executive Vice President and Managing Director. In her new role, Holbrook will continue to lead several strategic accounts at the firm.

Murphy brings vast experience building healthcare practices at various firms and will add expertise that will fuel V2’s momentum in the space as Executive Vice President and head of the firm’s healthcare practice. Murphy previously supported the growth of healthcare teams at MSLGROUP, Highwire PR and 120/80 GROUP where she also held an instrumental leadership position. Murphy will focus on serving the firm’s current healthcare clients and scaling the practice, helping V2 expand into new sectors including behavioral health, nutrition, wellness and women’s health.

“V2 has a proven history of partnering with iconic tech brands that challenge the status quo and has demonstrated its ability to positively impact healthcare companies by illuminating innovative pathways for how care is diagnosed, delivered and paid for,” said Murphy. “I am honored to join V2’s stellar team and collaborate to further expand its healthcare portfolio.”

As the prior leader of the V2 healthcare practice, Leathers will now serve as Executive Vice President and B2B Technology Practice Lead. Over the past three years Leathers launched and grew the firm’s healthcare practice, while continuing to lead a number of strategic B2B technology accounts. Those efforts included partnering with dozens of innovative healthcare companies and building their brands—supporting development efforts that led several to client acquisitions by market leaders including Best Buy Health and Wellsky. Leathers’ new role returns her to her B2B technology roots, and she will leverage her expertise in areas like AI and automation to expand the practice.

“These leadership appointments will support the firm’s continued growth, but more importantly they ensure a dogged focus on providing better service and outcomes than brands typically expect or experience from an agency,” said V2 Communications CEO Jean Serra. “With 16 years at V2 under her belt, no one understands the needs of our clients and how to support them better than Katelyn. In this newly created role of Chief Client Officer, she will work with clients, staff and account leaders to ensure a consistent, strategic and compelling experience when engaged with the firm.”

Members of the V2 leadership team will be at key industry events in the weeks ahead and available for meetings, including WSJ Tech Live, HLTH and the Greentown Labs Climate Tech Summit. Alternatively, you can learn more about V2’s capabilities and experience by reaching out here.

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is an integrated communications firm that works with B2B, healthcare and climate technology organizations, from startups to publicly traded companies. V2’s clients strive to be iconic technology brands that have an outsized impact on business, the planet, or humanity through their innovations, and V2 designs and executes integrated communications strategies across earned, owned, and paid channels that shape their markets and make them market leaders. V2’s proven process ensures clients benefit from thorough program planning, increased speed, flexibility, and efficiency of program execution, and ongoing strategic counsel to maximize market shifts and refine programs to deliver consistent high levels of business success.

Contact

Matt Miller

mmiller@v2comms.com

