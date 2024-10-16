Arcadia Strengthens Healthcare Data Platform with Faster, Cost-Effective Interoperability Solutions

WASHINGTON, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcadia® (arcadia.io), a leading healthcare data platform, today announced new standards-based interoperability commitments to streamline data sharing and enhance customer value. Arcadia’s innovations deliver faster, more cost-effective insights, helping healthcare organizations improve value-based care performance, including specialty bundles like oncology.

Expanding Support for Beneficiary Claims Data

At a 2024 Health Datapalooza conference session hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Arcadia’s Chief Strategy Officer, Aneesh Chopra, announced that the data platform company is innovating with AWS HealthLake to bring Beneficiary Claims Data (BCDA) into Arcadia’s data platform at speed and scale using Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) adapters. Arcadia is a leader in supplying BCDA data to healthcare organizations via its Care Accelerator product so they can facilitate proactive interventions aimed at managing potential health problems and optimizing healthcare delivery. Leveraging industry standards, Arcadia delivers fresher BCDA data to customers at a faster pace, enabling providers to act on insights within days rather than weeks.

"Adopting HealthLake’s out-of-the-box, cloud-based extract, transform, and load (ETL) process drastically reduces the time and cost for customers to access and act on more timely claims data,” said Chopra. “By embracing open application programming interface (API) standards, we lower administrative burden and cost to generate more timely insights that can improve care navigation across a patient’s journey.”

Modernizing Oncology Data Sharing

In another session at 2024 Health Datapalooza, Arcadia’s Chief Product and Technology Officer, Nick Stepro, demonstrated the successful use of a new FHIR-based cancer data-sharing API enabled by Tufts Medicine, which has long relied on Arcadia’s data platform and workflow tools to power its population health initiatives.

Earlier this year, several leading EHR platforms voluntarily pledged to the Biden Administration to release a subset of cancer data elements required to successfully participate in CMS’ Enhancing Oncology Model (EOM). While Tufts Medicine does not yet participate in the EOM, it does manage care for thousands of cancer patients within its accountable care organization (ACO), which participates in CMS’ Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).

“We are pleased to demonstrate FHIR-based cancer data sharing as a milestone in our journey to improve interoperability and support CMS’ EOM. Building on Epic’s FHIR commitments, our Tufts Medicine-developed API strategy brings critical cancer data—such as staging, tumor markers, and genomic testing, which are notoriously difficult to standardize—a step closer to being seamlessly shared with our primary care network,” said Shafiq Rab, MD, MPH, CHCIO, FCHIME, EVP, Chief Digital Officer and System CIO at Tufts Medicine. “The ability to effectively integrate this data helps us to better coordinate care across oncologists, primary care, and care navigators, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care throughout their cancer journey.”

The added data further fuels Arcadia’s Point of Care Insights (a SMART on FHIR application that integrates with EHRs) and Arcadia’s AI-powered suggestion engine, helping oncology care teams make informed decisions within existing workflows. Arcadia plans to expand this approach to other specialty care areas to improve collaboration between specialists and primary care providers and support improved value-based care performance.

Democratizing Provider Directory Data

Arcadia’s Chopra also demonstrated a new standards-based approach that enables providers to publish their directory information online in a way that helps search engines understand the content, improving transparency into historically opaque and complex provider networks. The physician schema markup, spearheaded by the schema.org standards community, is a voluntary framework for publishing provider directory information at the NPI level as structured metadata on web pages. Structured data can be easily integrated into other systems and databases, including Arcadia’s referral management and Provider Intelligence solutions.



“As CMS moves forward towards a national directory for healthcare providers, it is critical that we advance standards-based data sharing approaches so all stakeholders can better use accurate information to reduce consumer friction, reduce fraud, and increase value-added uses like Arcadia’s effort to make highly accurate provider network data available in a simple, easy-to-use platform,” said Chopra. “For example, integrating directory information directly into Arcadia’s referral engine can help providers recommend a specialist who accepts a patient’s insurance, which helps maintain network integrity.”

Become an Early Adopter

