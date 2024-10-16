TYSON 2.0 Makes Landmark Entry into Puerto Rico's Medical Cannabis Market

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma HoldCo Inc. , a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries, announced it has formed an exclusive partnership with NextGen , Puerto Rico's foremost producer of high-quality cannabis products. This collaboration will bring the premium cannabis brand TYSON 2.0 , created by legendary boxer and entrepreneur Mike Tyson, to dispensaries across the island.



As of October 1, medical cannabis users in Puerto Rico are able to purchase a number of TYSON 2.0 products, including THC-A diamond-coated flower infused TKO and single-unit 100mg Mike's Knockout Gummies in the distinctive bitten ear shape. The second phase of the launch will include Mega Bites gummies, with higher potency; and the brand's newest product, “Mike's Knockout Gummies,” an option that will contain 10 units per pack and bear the boxing glove shape paying homage to Tyson's legendary career in the ring; all with a variety of four pleasing flavors. This new product line offers consumers an alternative to Mike Bites , the brand's popular ear-shaped gummies.

Mike Tyson, co-founder and chief brand officer of TYSON 2.0, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch: "Puerto Rico, prepare for an unparalleled experience with TYSON 2.0. Our exclusive partnership with NextGen ensures our top-tier cannabis products reach consumers looking to elevate their well-being with plant medicine. This launch is about delivering top-quality, safe and innovative products to cannabis enthusiasts and to meet their different needs."

"Our entry into Puerto Rico with TYSON 2.0 isn’t just about expanding our reach—it’s about redefining what cannabis can offer in a rapidly growing market,” said Adam Wilks, co-founder and CEO of Carma HoldCo. “Through this partnership with NextGen, we’re delivering more than premium products; we’re bringing a new level of craftsmanship and care to Puerto Rico’s medical cannabis community. By bringing Mike Tyson's vision and our commitment to quality to Puerto Rico, we're setting a new standard for cannabis products in the region and further solidifying our position as an industry leader."

Robert Weakley, CSO of NextGen added, "The introduction of TYSON 2.0 to Puerto Rico marks a pivotal moment in our evolving cannabis market. As consumers increasingly seek holistic alternatives for managing health conditions, the demand for diverse and personalized medical cannabis products continues to grow. TYSON 2.0's entry not only meets this demand but also elevates the overall quality and innovation in our market. We're proud to partner with a brand that shares our commitment to excellence and patient care."

The launch of TYSON 2.0 in Puerto Rico represents another strategic step in Carma HoldCo's mission to provide consumers around the globe with access to the finest cannabis products available. This partnership promises to deliver exceptional quality and innovation to cannabis enthusiasts while further establishing TYSON 2.0 as a premier brand in the global cannabis industry.

About TYSON 2.0

TYSON 2.0 is a brand founded by the legendary boxer Mike Tyson. The Company entered the cannabis ring in 2021, with a commitment to providing the highest quality products in each market that it entered. While continuing to conquer the global cannabis market, TYSON 2.0 has also expanded into a variety of other consumer product categories, spanning across the US and 16 other countries. In every endeavor, the brand undertakes Mike Tyson's legendary mindset of being the greatest of all time.

About Carma HoldCo.

Carma HoldCo Inc. is a leading global house of brands that harnesses the power of cultural icons to transform industries. The company focuses on creating unique experiences and product offerings that aim to connect with, inspire and elevate consumers' lives. Within Carma HoldCo's talent roster is a lineup of globally recognized superstars, including Mike Tyson, Ric Flair and Future, who bring their legendary charisma and influence to the forefront of every venture.

About NextGen

NextGen, a leading medical cannabis cultivation and manufacturing company, provides high quality products that help improve and ensure the well-being of thousands of Puerto Rican patients. Located in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico and established since December 2016, it has extensive production capabilities that support every step of the supply chain, from cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, packaging, branded sales and distribution to dispensaries located throughout the island with a variety of products including flower, vaporizers, edibles, tinctures, capsules, creams and ointments, among others.

