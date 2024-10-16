Global Forklift Truck Market Size is Projected to Reach $103.9 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.5%

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global forklift truck market generated $51.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $103.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/596 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :Crown Equipment Corporation,EP Equipment,Hangcha,Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc.,Jungheinrich AG,Kion Group AG,Komatsu Ltd.,Lonking Machinery Co., Ltd.,Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.,Toyota Industries Corporation.The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global forklift truck market based on power source, class, end-use and region. The report provides a detailed analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphs and tables. This analysis can remarkably help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and implementing strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generating segments that are mentioned in the report.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/forklift-truck-market/purchase-options Based on power source, the IC engine power segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The electric powered segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.Based on class, the class 4 segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly one-third of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The report also analyses other segments of the market such as class 1, class 2, class 3, class 5, and others.Based on end use, the retail and wholesale segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding around two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The automotive segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/596 Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The LAMEA region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Market :Vacuum Truck Market :Connected Truck Market :𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

