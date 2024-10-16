Global Surge in Sustainability Fuels Used Bikes Market Growth to $66.2 Billion by 2031, Driven by 5.6% CAGR – says AMR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Used Bikes Market by Distribution Channel (C2C and B2C), by Source (Domestically Manufactured and Imported Bikes), by Engine Capacity (50 to 125cc, 125 to 250cc, Above 250cc, and Electric), by Type (Standard, Sport, Cruiser Bikes, Mopeds, and Others), by Propulsion (ICE and Electric): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global used bikes market size generated $38.7 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $66.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A09641 Asia-Pacific currently dominated the used bikes market in 2021. This was primarily due to the rise in fuel and new bike prices and the adoption of new technology in the used-motor vehicle industry. China has a propensity for producing and selling cutting-edge bicycles that are utilized for both everyday commuting and a variety of adventure-related activities. Meanwhile, there are many chances for the expansion of the used bike industry across the nation due to the presence of various local bike manufacturers who offer a wide selection of customized used bikes and modified used off-road motorbike products.𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:The global used bike market is gaining traction due to factors such as the surge in internet-derived sales, the high cost of new bikes, and a rise in demand for two-wheelers owing to traffic congestion . However, the huge risk of accidents restrains the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, a surge in demand for bike taxi services and the growing adoption of electric motorcycles will offer remunerative growth opportunities to the market in the upcoming years.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:➤The study on the used bikes market encompasses analysis across seven countries. It includes both country-specific and segment-specific evaluations, presenting values ($billion) for the projected period of 2021-2031.➤Employing a research approach that integrates high-quality data, professional insights, and critical independent perspectives, this study aims to offer a well-rounded understanding of regional markets. Stakeholders can leverage this information to make informed decisions that align with their ambitious growth objectives.➤To ensure comprehensive insights, the research extensively reviewed over 3,700 pieces of product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This thorough examination enhances our understanding of the market dynamics.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A09641 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝟐𝐂 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝By distribution channel, the C2C segment grabbed the largest market share of more than half of the overall market revenue and is expected to rule the roost throughout the forecast timeframe. The growth of the segment is driven by easy transfer of documents and low pricing. Additionally, the direct face-to-face interaction between the buyers and sellers also accelerates the growth of the segment. Moreover, the B2C segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.0% throughout the forecast timeframe.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟓𝟎𝐜𝐜 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏By engine capacity, the 125 to 250cc segment gained the largest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global market for used bikes and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2031. The motorcycles within this market segment are not only cost-effective and fuel-efficient but also contain a visually striking appearance that readily captivates consumer attention. Their minimal maintenance requirements contribute significantly to the heightened demand for this segment in the market. Additionally, dirt bikes ranging from 150cc to 200cc, equipped with two-stroke engines, are commonly employed in off-road racing. While the production of two-stroke road motorcycles has decreased, interested riders can still purchase pre-owned bikes. These engines, offering greater power compared to typical four-stroke engines, necessitate more frequent maintenance despite their enhanced performance capabilities. Furthermore, the electric drive segment would display the fastest growth with 19.2% CAGR by 2031.𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏On the basis of type, the standard segment gained the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 35% of the overall market revenue and is anticipated to continue its supremacy by 2031. The standard motorcycles require low fuel as compared to other bikes (Cruiser & Sports) and are easy to ride and control. Additionally, they come in different sizes and are perfect for routine commuting as they are economic, comfortable, reliable, and inexpensive. Due to these features standard bikes are affordable to maintain and selected for daily commuting or travel. The sports segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast timeframe.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/used-bike-market/purchase-options 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -Bafta Japan Inc.Blade MotorcyclesDroom, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd.Motohunt Inc.Motorbikes4AllMundimoto Europe SLTriumph MotorcyclesUsed Motorcycle Store. Com (Dealer Spike)Yamaha Certified Pre-Owned.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/used-truck-market-A10181 - Used Truck Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/air-transport-used-serviceable-material-market-A14057 - Air Transport Used Serviceable Material Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Aircraft Type, by Product Type, by Distribution Channel and, by Region : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/used-cars-market-A06429 - Used Cars Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Vehicle Type, by Propulsion, by Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.