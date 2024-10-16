UK Expat and Foreign National Brokers Become Invaluable Amidst Mortgage Rate Uncertainty

For UK expat and foreign national investors who are ready to go, speaking to an expert UK expat or foreign national mortgage broker as soon as possible is likely to contribute to a much more successful investment venture. The unsettling effects of the Bank of England’s comments, uncertainty around the October budget, and US economic data, are reducing expectations of interest rate cuts. The idea that mortgage rates could go up in the near future is of the most concern for UK expat and foreign national investors coming to the end of fixed-rate deals. For these investors, it would be a good idea to start looking for a re-mortgage deal. For UK expat and foreign national investors who are yet to invest, time is of the essence to lock in the best deal.

With analysts predicting that the lowest rates will be pulled from the market, UK expat mortgage brokers will be essential for investors.

Locking in a better deal for the next few years can make all the difference to an investment venture.” — Stuart Marshall

MANCHESTER, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The importance of expert UK expat and foreign national mortgage brokers is shining through again as the UK’s mortgage market rumbles with signals of uncertainty and some prognosticators indicate that the best rates on the market could disappear in the next few weeks.What’s Happening to the Mortgage Market?‘There are certainly signs from the Bank of England and some uncertainty around this month’s budget, which are bleeding into the market and causing speculation about where interest rates will go in the future’ says Stuart Marshall, CEO of Liquid Expat Mortgages. ‘Because of this, some experts are predicting that deals could be pulled from the market over the coming weeks, with interest rates having a knock-on effect on mortgages.’‘The main source of this uncertainty is to do with swap rates, which are what determine the price of fixed-rate mortgages. In the last few days, these rates have risen, which some brokers feel will start to feed into mortgage prices. The market seemed to be feeling more positive about where mortgage rates were heading, with swap rates falling in recent months and leading many to speculate that the Bank of England was likely to cut rates further in the remainder of 2025. However, the unsettling effects of the Bank of England’s comments, uncertainty around the October budget, and US economic data, are reducing expectations of interest rate cuts.’‘To be clear, interest rates are still expected to fall in the long-term, but the immediate effects of the uncertainty could be disastrous for UK expat and foreign national investors coming to the end of a fixed-term deal. UK expat and foreign national investors in particular need to keep a close eye on this as smaller, specialist lenders will be some of the first lenders to reprice their products. Currently, there are still two- and five-year fixes available for less than 4%. However, these deals are likely to be the first to go in the face of adversity in the mortgage market.’Coming to the End of a Fix? Re-mortgage Now.The idea that mortgage rates could go up in the near future is of the most concern for UK expat and foreign national investors who are coming to the end of fixed-rate deals. For these investors, it would be a good idea to start looking for a re-mortgage deal as soon as possible. The best way to do this is through an expert UK expat or foreign national mortgage broker. These brokers have the best knowledge of which deals are available to specific borrowers and are able to move the process along at a very fast pace – an essential when time is of the essence. ‘Locking in a better deal for the next few years can make all the difference to an investment venture. Not only will it provide stability and allow for clear financial planning, but it will also present a significant saving for UK expat and foreign national investors. To put this in monetary terms, the best rate fix available at the time of writing was 3.69%. For an investor with a £200,000 mortgage, this would equate to £1,022 a month in mortgage repayments. Were this rate to jump to 4.9%, the same mortgage would cost £1,158 a month. This saving of £136 a month adds up to a saving of £1632 a year – a huge saving for investors.’‘No Disaster on the Horizon’.‘For UK expat and foreign national investors who are yet to invest, time is of the essence to lock in the best deal’ says Stuart Marshall. ‘While there is no disaster imminent on the horizon in the way the market saw with the now infamous Liz Truss ‘mini-budget’, there is certainly likely to be a contraction in the number of ultra-competitive rates available to UK expat and foreign national investors. For UK expat and foreign national investors who are ready to go, speaking to an expert UK expat or foreign national mortgage broker as soon as possible is likely to contribute to a much more successful investment venture. These brokers can greatly speed the process along and lock in one of the best deals that are available at the moment, before they disappear.’Liquid Expat MortgagesSuite 4b, Link 665 Business Centre,Todd Hall Rd,Haslingden, RossendaleBB4 5HUPhone: 0161 871 1216Any media enquiries please contact Ulysses Communications.sergio@ulyssesmarketing.com+44 161 633 5009

