Protein Supplement Market Poised to Reach US$ 50.7 Billion by 2031 | Abbott, Vitaco, MuscleBlaze, The Hut.com

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global protein supplement market size was valued at $23.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $50.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2022 to 2031.The protein supplement market is being driven by an increase in consumer demand for protein products as they seek to build and maintain muscle mass, lose weight, and improve overall health and fitness. Furthermore, the growing popularity of plant-based and vegan diets has increased demand for protein supplements derived from non-animal sources.Request Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2330 Protein is an essential nutrient and second most abundant substance present in the body after water. Protein supplements are concentrated sources of protein obtained from animals or plants that include dairy, eggs, wheat, soybean, pea, and others. They are present in three common forms, that is, powders, bars, and ready to drink (RTD) liquids. Protein powder is one of the most common protein supplements, available in the market as protein concentrates, protein isolates, and protein hydrolysates. The concentrates consist of 60%-80% protein and 20%–30% fat & carbs; the isolates contain 90%-95% protein; and hydrolysates boost the absorption of protein subsequently enhancing the muscle growth response to exercise. These products are consumed by individuals who strive to build muscle, increase & maintain body mass, or lose weight. Also, people take protein supplements to fulfill the necessary energy and vitamins needed through strenuous workouts as well as to compensate for the nutrients & vitamins loss during the reduction of food intake.Health benefits associated with consuming protein supplements and a rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions drive the protein supplement industry. In addition, the increase in the number of fitness & training centers, surge in disposable income, and alarming rise in obesity rates also fuel the protein supplement market growth. However, the presence of cheap replacements and false claims coupled with negative publicity is expected to hamper the growth of the protein supplement market size during the forecast period. The rise in protein supplement demand from the health-conscious young population of developing nations as well as the strengthening of distribution channels in untapped regions is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the global protein supplement market.Buy Now and Get Up to 50% Discount : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/protein-supplement-market/purchase-options On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period since the trend for on-the-go snacking options in developing economies such as China and India is projected to drive demand for protein and nutrition supplements in Asia-Pacific. Furthermore, a significant shift in consumer lifestyle is anticipated to fuel the Asia-Pacific protein and nutrition supplement products market during the forecast period.The key leading players operating in this market include Abbott, Amway India Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., Glanbia plc., GNC Holdings, LLC, Vitaco, Hormel Foods Corporation, Iovate Health Science International, The Hut.com, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, and MuscleBlaze.Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2330 Similar Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

