Dimethyl Carbonate Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.46 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.2%.

Dimethyl Carbonate Global Market Report 2024

Dimethyl Carbonate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dimethyl carbonate market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.08 billion in 2023 to $1.15 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for sustainable solvents, focus on renewable chemicals, biomedical research applications, specialty chemicals demand, shift towards green chemistry.

The dimethyl carbonate market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to demand for battery electrolytes, automotive sector integration, advancements in biomedical applications, energy storage solutions demand. Major trends in the forecast period include regional market expansion, growing environmental awareness, shift towards green chemistry, stringent environmental regulations,substitute for harmful solvents.

Growth Driver Of The Dimethyl Carbonate Market

The increased demand for lithium-ion batteries is expected to propel the growth of the dimethyl carbonate market. The lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery is a modern technology that relies on lithium ions in its electrochemistry. Dimethyl carbonate is used as an electrolyte in lithium batteries to increase the octane number instead of MTBE (Methyl tart-butyl ether).

Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Dimethyl Carbonate Market Share?

Key players in the market include Shandong Haike Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd., Kowa American Corp., Shandong Wells Chemicals Co. Ltd., Qingdao Aspirit Chemical Co. Ltd., Shandong Feiyang Chemical Co. Ltd., Haike Chemical Group, Kindun Chemical Co.Limited, Hefei TNJ Chemical Industry Co.Ltd., Arrow Chemical Group Corp., Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co. Ltd., Hebei New Chaoyang Chemical Stock Co.Ltd., Shandong Depu Chemical Industry Science & Technology Co. Ltd., Dongying Hi-tech Spring Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Aarsha Chemicals Private Limited, Tongling Jintai Chemical Industrial, UBE Industries, Tangshan Chaoyang Chemical Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Merck KGaA, Linyi Evergreen Chemical Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Alfa Aesar, Taizhou Lingyu Chemical Co. Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Dongying Jintan Chemical Co. Ltd., Luxi Chemical Group Co.Ltd., Dongying Xinyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Dongying City Shuangma Chemical Co. Ltd., Dongying Dafeng Chemical Co. Ltd.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Dimethyl Carbonate Market Growth?

Product innovation is a key trend gaining popularity in the dimethyl carbonate market. Major players in the dimethyl carbonate market are channelling their resources to develop innovative products to remain competitive in the market.

How Is The Global Dimethyl Carbonate Market Segmented?

1) By Grade: Industry Grade (>99.0 weight %), Pharmaceutical Grade (>99.5 weight %), Battery Grade (>99.9 weight %)

2) By Application: Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents, Other Applications (Fuel Additives, Electrolyte for Supercapacitors, Electrolyte for Dye-synthesized Solar Cells)

3) By End-Use Industry: Plastics, Paints and Coating, Pharmaceutical, Battery, Agrochemicals, Other End-Use Industries (Adhesives & Sealants, Ink, Food & Beverages, and Energy)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dimethyl Carbonate Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the dimethyl carbonate market in 2023. The regions covered in the dimethyl carbonate report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.



Dimethyl Carbonate Market Definition

Dimethyl carbonate refers to a form of carbonic acid in which both hydrogen atoms are replaced with methyl groups. This substance stands as an appealing, environmentally friendly substitute for methyl halides (dimethyl sulfate) and phosgene for methylation and carboxylation processes.



Dimethyl Carbonate Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dimethyl carbonate market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dimethyl Carbonate Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dimethyl carbonate market size, dimethyl carbonate drivers and trends, dimethyl carbonate major players and dimethyl carbonate market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

