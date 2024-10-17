Computer Numerical Control Global Market 2024 To Reach $22.55 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.9%

Computer Numerical Control Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The computer numerical control market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.27 billion in 2023 to $17.27 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to manufacturing automation, advancements in precision manufacturing, complex component production, reduction in production time, increased customization demands, cost savings in mass production.

The computer numerical control global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.55 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to integration with industry, rise of additive manufacturing, increased use in small and medium enterprises (smes), focus on sustainability, enhanced software capabilities, demand in healthcare and biotechnology. Major trends in the forecast period include energy efficient solutions, miniaturization and micro-machining, integration of internet of things (iot), customization for small-batch production, shift towards open-source cnc systems.



The increasing demand for electric vehicles is expected to propel the demand for the computer numerical control market going forward. An electric vehicle (EV) is a vehicle that runs on an electric motor using electricity rather than an internal-combustion engine and generates power by burning a mixture of gasoline and gases. Computer numerical control technology is required for the automated and bulk manufacture of electric vehicles minimizing costs for producers.

Key players in the market include Airbus SAS, Safran SA, Honeywell International Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., The Boeing Company, General Electric Company, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, Flyth Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, RSL Electronics Ltd., Deutsche Lufthansa AG, Acellent Technologies Inc., Societe Internationale de Telecommunications Aeronautiques, Embraer SA, AMETEK Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Ventura Aerospace Inc., Meggitt plc, Lufthansa Technik AG, FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd., Esterline Technologies Corporation, Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, Thales Group, BAE Systems plc, Moog Inc., SKF AB, LORD Corporation, Goodrich Corporation, Eaton Corporation.

Major companies operating in the computer numerical control market are developing new machines with up to one nanometre axis resolution to gain a competitive edge in the market. Axis resolution refers to the smallest incremental movement or measurement that can be detected or achieved along an axis, typically in a mechanical or electronic system.

1) By Type: Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Laser Machines, Grinding Machines, Welding Machines, Winding Machines, Other Types

2) By Product Type: Software, Solutions

3) By End Use Industry: Aerospace And Defense, Automobile, Electronics, Healthcare, Other End Use Industries

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the computer numerical control market share in 2023. Europe was the second-largest region in the market. The regions covered in the computer numerical control global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Computer numerical control (CNC) refers to a computer-assisted, highly accurate manufacturing process in which controlled machining is automated using pre-programmed CAD (computer-aided design) software, which does not require an operator. The fundamental benefit of CNC machines is their ability to run unattended throughout the manufacturing and machining cycles, letting the operator perform other work elsewhere.

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global computer numerical control market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Computer Numerical Control Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on computer numerical control market size, computer numerical control market drivers and trends, computer numerical control market major players, computer numerical control competitors' revenues, computer numerical control market positioning, and computer numerical control market growth across geographies. The computer numerical control global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

