UK and Ireland Virtual Event Market CAGR to be at 13.3% | $36.1 Billion Industry Revenue

The UK and Ireland virtual event market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach $36.1 billion by 2027.

Based on age group, the 21 to 40 years age group segment held the highest share in the UK and Ireland virtual event market in 2019. ” — Allied Market Research

The UK and Ireland virtual event market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach $36.1 billion by 2027. Virtual events are digitally simulated proceedings such as meetings and conferences using web-based platforms that allow people to share information & discuss and solve problems virtually. Virtual webinar and conferences are held for the same reasons as that of the live events, for instance, to deliver a companyโ€™s message to drive leads & revenue and build loyalty lifetime value.According to the UK and Ireland virtual event market analysis, the market is segmented into event type, revenue source, and age group. On the basis of event type, the virtual entertainment events segment is likely to hold the major UK and Ireland virtual event market share and remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that virtual entertainment events are responsible for providing the general public with a variety of entertainment possibilities, including musical entertainment, live entertainment, mass media entertainment, and electronic entertainment. Thus, increase in popularity of these entertainment events is one of the key factors driving the entertainment segment growth in the UK and Ireland. Depending on revenue source, the sponsorship segment is gaining a major traction in the UK and Ireland virtual event market, as sponsorship serves as a powerful and effective marketing tool to increase and reinforce brand awareness among targeted niche markets. Moreover, it is the key for strong marketing, owing to the fact that most of the events use sponsorship support to offer more exciting programs and to help defray rising costs.According to age group, the 21 to 40 years of age group is the major target audience of the virtual event market and is likely to remain dominance throughout the UK and Ireland virtual event market forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that this age group is majorly active in events such as exhibitions, conferences, seminars, and music concerts, thereby augmenting the UK and Ireland virtual event market growth.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒThe UK and Ireland conference virtual event market size was valued at $783.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $8,624.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period.Based on revenue source, the ticket sale segment is expected to witness rapid growth, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.Based on age group, the 21 to 40 years age group segment held the highest share in the UK and Ireland virtual event market in 2019.

