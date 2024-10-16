UK and Ireland Virtual Event Market CAGR to be at 13.3% | $36.1 Billion Industry Revenue

The UK and Ireland virtual event market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach $36.1 billion by 2027.

Based on age group, the 21 to 40 years age group segment held the highest share in the UK and Ireland virtual event market in 2019. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UK and Ireland virtual event market size was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% to reach $36.1 billion by 2027. Virtual events are digitally simulated proceedings such as meetings and conferences using web-based platforms that allow people to share information & discuss and solve problems virtually. Virtual webinar and conferences are held for the same reasons as that of the live events, for instance, to deliver a company’s message to drive leads & revenue and build loyalty lifetime value.According to the UK and Ireland virtual event market analysis, the market is segmented into event type, revenue source, and age group. On the basis of event type, the virtual entertainment events segment is likely to hold the major UK and Ireland virtual event market share and remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that virtual entertainment events are responsible for providing the general public with a variety of entertainment possibilities, including musical entertainment, live entertainment, mass media entertainment, and electronic entertainment. Thus, increase in popularity of these entertainment events is one of the key factors driving the entertainment segment growth in the UK and Ireland.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request…mple/11518 Depending on revenue source, the sponsorship segment is gaining a major traction in the UK and Ireland virtual event market, as sponsorship serves as a powerful and effective marketing tool to increase and reinforce brand awareness among targeted niche markets. Moreover, it is the key for strong marketing, owing to the fact that most of the events use sponsorship support to offer more exciting programs and to help defray rising costs.According to age group, the 21 to 40 years of age group is the major target audience of the virtual event market and is likely to remain dominance throughout the UK and Ireland virtual event market forecast period. This is attributed to the fact that this age group is majorly active in events such as exhibitions, conferences, seminars, and music concerts, thereby augmenting the UK and Ireland virtual event market growth.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲The UK and Ireland conference virtual event market size was valued at $783.4 million in 2019 and is estimated to reach $8,624.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% throughout the forecast period.Based on revenue source, the ticket sale segment is expected to witness rapid growth, registering a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period.Based on age group, the 21 to 40 years age group segment held the highest share in the UK and Ireland virtual event market in 2019.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current UK and Ireland virtual event market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019 to 2027 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.In-depth analysis and the market size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing UK and Ireland virtual event market opportunities.Drivers and restraints are analyzed depending on event type in the UK and Ireland virtual event market.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠: www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchas…uiry/11518 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔𝐊 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭First EventGeorge P Johnson Event Marketing Private LimitedGrooveyard Event LimitedHopinJulia Charles Event Management Ltd.MGN Events Ltd.Saville Group Ltd.Seven Events Ltd.The Events CompanyVerve Live Agency𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐓𝐨 𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐔𝐊 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors.𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐦 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tourism-event-market-A74644 𝐕𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-events-industry-market-A06596

