XYZ Media Spotlights Tina Jin’s Affordable Water Filtration System Using Cow Bone Waste in ‘Next Generation of Innovators’ Series

Tina Jin’s novel water filtration system, using cow bone waste, offers an affordable solution to clean water scarcity, featured in XYZ Media’s 'Next Generation of Innovators' series.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XYZ Media, a leading media and marketing company that connects education with innovative technology, proudly announces the latest feature in “Next Generation of Innovators”, a digital campaign that casts a spotlight on the extraordinary young leaders shaping the future through inventive solutions to world challenges. The new feature highlights Tina Jin, a Harker School student from San Jose, CA, for her development of a novel water filtration system designed to be highly affordable, utilizing easily accessible, natural materials like cow bone waste, making it a possible option for communities with limited resources.







Tina’s project addresses the critical issue of clean water scarcity, a challenge that affects approximately over 2 billion people worldwide. Tina designed a water filtration system using cow bones and other animal bones, which are typically discarded as waste. By utilizing materials commonly found at home, she was able to create a simple yet effective solution that transforms dirty water into potable water, meeting U.S. drinking water standards. Her four-phase research project involved exploring the porous structure of cow bones, testing the effect of pore sizes, creating bone powder for filtration, and developing a prototype. Testing by the San Jose Water Company confirmed that Tina’s filter successfully reduced contaminants, including microplastics and bacteria such as E. Coli, bringing them down to safe levels.

“I got the idea one night over dinner. When I saw the porous nature of the cow bones on my plate, I realized that these materials, often considered waste, could be repurposed to help address the issue of clean water access,” said Tina. “As I started researching, I discovered that the calcium phosphate in the bones plays a significant role in water filtration. My goal was to create a home-based system that anyone could replicate using household materials, with minimal cost, so that people from impoverished, under-resourced communities who need clean water the most could use it.”

Jordan Hayes, Director of Communications at XYZ Media, says, "Tina Jin’s innovative use of natural resources for water purification perfectly captures the essence of our 'Next Generation of Innovators' series. Much of her project was done at home, showing us all that with a little creativity, resourcefulness and determination, some of the world’s most pressing challenges can be addressed by finding inspiration in your own backyard."

Through the "Next Generation of Innovators" series, XYZ Media celebrates young innovators who are committed to finding creative solutions to real-world problems. The series aims to share their work with a global audience and inspire young talents to turn their ideas into impact.

About XYZ Media

Founded in 2018, XYZ Media stands at the forefront of integrating educational initiatives with technological innovation, driving market trends, and shaping the digital landscape. XYZ Media is dedicated to spotlighting the achievements of tomorrow's leaders driving change. With a commitment to supporting young innovators, XYZ Media highlights the work of future leaders who drive meaningful change. By fostering educational excellence and leveraging digital tools, XYZ Media creates a space where emerging talents can turn their ideas into tangible solutions that address today's challenges.

