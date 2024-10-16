Enthusiast’s Luminosity Hosts Invitational Smash Bros Event for over 400,000 Unique Online Viewers

Luminosity Invitational #2 reached over 400,000 unique online viewers, 58,000 concurrent live viewers, and 600,000 hours watched

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), a leading gaming and media company, today announced that its recent Luminosity Invitational: Back 2 School, Luminosity’s second invitational Super Smash Bros Ultimate event of the year, was estimated to reach over 400,000 unique online viewers and peaked at over 58,000 live concurrent viewers during the Grand Finals. The three-day event was held in Miami, Florida, where 16 of the best Super Smash Bros Ultimate players in the world convened to compete for the $10,000 prize pool, generating over 600,000 hours watched.



The event’s live concurrent viewership puts it on par with three times the capacity of a sporting event at Madison Square Garden, while 600,000 hours watched put it ahead of other significant 2024 gaming and esports events such as FaZe Clan’s Founding Fathers LAN, the AT&T Fortnite Annihilator Cup, and Hearthstone Masters Tour 2024 (Spring) by Activision-Blizzard.

The event was broadcast on YouTube and Twitch with streams in five different languages and over 25 notable watch parties hosted by other content creators and players. Event match videos are hosted on the Luminosity Gaming VODs Youtube channel, where they have already amassed over 500,000 views. The primary Twitch stream, hosted by Luminosity, had over 50,000 live chat messages as fans engaged and discussed the results live, with the average event viewer watching for over 60 minutes.

“Our private invitational events allow us to activate on quick turnaround times with increased flexibility on dates and locations, allowing us to seamlessly create these custom branded moments and segments for our partners,” commented Alex Gonzalez, SVP of Talent, Gaming, and Marketing at Enthusiast Gaming. “Luminosity continues to differentiate itself as a unique property within the gaming and esports space that is able to reach these highly coveted audiences and demographics while integrating brands in authentic ways.”

