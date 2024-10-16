Amesite Releases 2025 Home Health Care Outlook, Offering Transformative AI Solutions that Every Company Needs

Company’s NurseMagic™ Solution Adopted Across Nation, Shown to Address Home Health Care Market Pain

DETROIT, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST), a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, announced today the release of its 2025 Home Health Care Outlook report. The report provides an analysis of the current state of home health care and insights for organizations seeking to navigate the challenges and opportunities in 2025.



Brandon Owens, VP of Sales at Amesite, said, “As home health care organizations enter budget season, they can use this report to help them understand the impacts of errors, burnout, and turnover – and adopt new solutions. Supporting workers directly without changing IT or other infrastructure can simultaneously improve patient care, reduce costs and drive revenue. Companies in our sector already turn away 25% of their potential contracts and clients – this report details why they experience these ‘employee bleeds’, and enables them to understand how our NurseMagicTM solution meets their needs.”

Amesite recently announced the launch of pilot programs for five home health and skilled nursing facilities , collectively employing over 30,000 healthcare professionals in the US. Early results are promising, with users reporting faster reimbursements, improved patient care, and significantly reduced workforce costs.

Lou Andriotti, CEO of Vista Springs, said, “NurseMagic is nothing short of revolutionary. It effortlessly transforms the way we deliver care—from drafting complex nursing and care notes in seconds, where it used to take hours, to empowering staff with seamless, positive communication techniques. My team is leveraging NurseMagic across a multitude of functions, and the impact has been extraordinary. We are beyond thrilled to have access to such an innovative tool and deeply appreciative of Amesite for creating this groundbreaking product. It aligns flawlessly with our unwavering commitment to delivering world-class, compassionate care.”

As the home health care industry continues its rapid growth—projected to expand from $100 billion in 2024 to $176 billion by 2032—the industry report highlights the sector's ongoing staffing shortages and high turnover rates. The report estimates that the average home health agency with only 100 employees pays annual turnover costs of over $423,000 per year.

Amesite Founder & CEO, Dr. Ann Marie Sastry said, “Our team aggregated this data to support the industry – and we’re finding that it aligns perfectly with our experience in our pilot programs with enterprises around the nation. Every home care business needs to adopt solutions for employees, and also to leverage AI – NurseMagicTM enables them to do both in a single app.”

For more information on NurseMagic™ and to download the full 2025 Home Health Care Outlook report, visit www.nursemagic.ai/home-health-care-report

About Amesite Inc.

Amesite Inc. (Nasdaq: AMST) is a pioneering technology company specializing in the development and marketing of B2C and B2B AI-driven solutions, including its higher ed platform that offers professional learning. Leveraging its proprietary AI infrastructure, Amesite offers cutting-edge applications that cater to both individual and professional needs. NurseMagic™ , the company’s mobile app for healthcare professionals, streamlines creation of nursing notes and documentation tasks, enhances patient communication, and offers personalized guidance to nurses on patient care, medications, and handling challenging workplace situations. The Preacto™ (beta) is a personal safety application designed to provide real-time alerts and guidance in the event of emergency situations, including active shooter incidents.

About Vista Springs

Vista Springs has reimagined assisted living, memory care, hospice, and rehabilitation to provide best-in-class services within unique, vibrant, and beautiful living spaces. With six locations throughout Michigan and Ohio, Vista Springs' "Full of Life" philosophy encompasses high-quality care, including clinical services, in a resort-inspired community. Visit vistaspringsliving.com to learn more about its services.

