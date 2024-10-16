Revving Vive’s Highest Velocity Commercialization Engine

Vive Crop Protection is on the road to deliver differentiated crop inputs at an unmatched velocity through advanced technology and modular product development

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vive Crop Protection continues to drive agricultural innovation with its Highest Velocity Commercialization Engine (HVCE). This strategic initiative will enable Vive to rapidly bring innovative and differentiated crop protection inputs to market, empowering growers, retailers, and industry partners with products tailored to meet their unique challenges in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape.



“Growers need differentiated tools to tackle today’s agricultural challenges – and they need them fast,” said Dave Rummel, VP of Sales and Business Development at Vive Crop Protection. “Vive’s HVCE enables us to develop unique, market-specific solutions, most recently Phobos® FC fungicide, at a pace the industry has not seen before.”

Redefining the Path to Market

“Innovation in crop protection has traditionally relied on discovering new active ingredients, followed by years of development, registration, and commercialization,” said Doug Baumann, Chief Technology Officer at Vive Crop Protection. “However, the cost of bringing a new synthetic active ingredient to market has skyrocketed, now taking over 12 years and more than $300 million. Compounding this challenge is the rise in regulatory scrutiny, which has made it increasingly difficult for new synthetic active ingredients to gain approval. While biocontrols were once seen as a quicker and more cost-effective alternative, even these solutions are now facing regulatory bottlenecks. The EPA currently reviews around 80 new biocontrols annually but is only equipped to process a fraction of these due to resource constraints. This growing regulatory burden underscores the need for innovative approaches that emphasize development over discovery.”

By contrast, Vive’s High Velocity Commercialization Engine significantly reduces both R&D time and cost by focusing on the optimization of existing active ingredients and innovative development over discovery. Products reach the market in a fraction of the time vs. new active ingredients, quickly recouping development investment and fueling growth for stakeholders throughout the ag industry. Vive powers the HVCE by leveraging its proprietary nanotechnology delivery platforms to develop new products containing existing conventional synthetic and biocontrol active ingredients, enhancing performance, optimizing efficiency, and delivering added value to the grower.

“With the HVCE set to deliver more than 30 product innovations in the next 7 years, including three products launching in 2026, we are positioning ourselves to not only speed up the development process, but do it in an effective, efficient, and sustainable way,” Baumann stated.

Serving the Underserved

Vive’s HVCE provides the opportunity to fill gaps in the market that larger industry players often overlook. Focusing on these underserved segments, whether smaller acreage crops or farms with specialized cropping practices, Vive looks to deliver tailored crop protection solutions that meet the distinct needs of today’s growers.

“Evolving regulations and emerging pest challenges aren’t a future problem for growers,” Rummel said. “They’re happening right now! The HVCE allows us to deliver reliable solutions to the market faster with better performance and stronger returns for growers and retailers alike.”

Accelerating Innovation

With sights set on building the Highest Velocity Commercialization Engine, Vive is not only committed to faster product development, but also to long-term commercial success. With a focus on integrating cutting-edge delivery technologies with modular product development and a deep understanding of the market, Vive aims to cement its position as a leader in the crop protection space.

“By building the Highest Velocity Commercialization Engine, we’re not just speeding up the process of product development—we’re transforming the way solutions are brought to market,” said Darren Anderson, Co-Founder and CEO of Vive Crop Protection. “Our goal is to empower growers with tools that deliver real results today, while paving the way for a more sustainable and resilient future in agriculture.”

About Vive Crop Protection

At Vive, we create Precision Chemistry™ that simplifies crop production and delivers real results to growers. Powered by Vive's patented Allosperse® Delivery Technology, we optimize conventional and biological crop inputs for improved product performance from the jug to the field. Learn more at vivecrop.com.

