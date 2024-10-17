Global Cold Pain Therapy Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Cold Pain Therapy Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Cold Pain Therapy Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cold pain therapy market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.66 billion in 2023 to $1.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in sports injuries, chronic pain management, post-surgery recovery, orthopedic applications, fitness and rehabilitation.

The cold pain therapy global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to professional endorsements, innovative marketing strategies, digital health adoption, supportive regulatory environment, geriatric population demand, rise in orthopedic conditions. Major trends in the forecast period include increased sports and fitness focus, shift towards non-pharmacological methods, at-home treatment preference.

The increased importance of gym activities is significantly contributing to the growth of the market. Gym activities are increasing due to the need to improve brain health, help manage weight, lower the risk of disease, strengthen bones and muscles, and improve the ability to do everyday tasks. Cold pain therapy products alleviate pain caused by musculoskeletal injuries that occur in gym activities.

Key players in the market include Unexo Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Össur Corporate, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Rohto Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., 3M Company, Cardinal Health Inc., Compass Health Brands, Breg Inc., Medline Industries LP, Performance Health Supply Inc., Romsons Group of Industries, Beiersdorf AG, DJO Global Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Polar Products Inc., The Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Mueller Sports Medicine Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Bruder Healthcare Company LLC, ThermoTek Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Medtronic plc, Performance Health LLC.

Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the cold pain therapy market. Major companies operating in the market are trying to come up with new technological advancements in their product offerings to gain a competitive edge in the market.

1) By Product: OTC Products, Prescription Products

2) By Distribution Channel: Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, E- Pharmacies

3) By Application: Musculoskeletal Disorders, Post-operative Therapy, Sports Injuries, Post-trauma Therapy

North America was the largest region in the cold pain therapy market share in 2023. The regions covered in the cold pain therapy global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cold pain therapy refers to a therapy used to reduce inflammation and swelling effectively. The primary purpose is to treat injuries that cause pain by lowering the temperature at the surface of the area affected by the pain. It helps to slow the rate of tissue damage around a joint or tendon.

