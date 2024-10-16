Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size Reach USD $702.19 Billion by 2030 | Google LLC, Oracle Corporation

Software as a Service Market

The global SaaS market grows due to rising smartphone and app usage, widespread public and hybrid cloud adoption, and increased business outsourcing.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Software as a Service (SaaS) market size is expected was estimated at $121.33 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $702.19 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.Increasing use of smartphones and app-based services, extensive adoption of public and hybrid cloud, and growing trend of business outsourcing in the global economy drive the growth of the global SaaS market. On the other hand, extortionate cost of implementation and maintenance of SaaS platform solutions hinder the growth to some extent. However, increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) across industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and IT & telecom provide tremendous opportunities in the industry.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 364 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14951 COVID-19 Scenario1. Numerous businesses across the globe increasingly adopted SaaS-based service due to the stringent lockdown restrictions imposed by the government of various countries, which has impacted the global SaaS market positively.2. Moreover, companies are intensively focusing on advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), internet of things (IOT), cloud computing, and analytics across various industries, which has again been beneficial for the industry.The global SaaS market is analyzed across solution type, deployment mode, enterprise size, industry vertical and region.By solution type, customer relationship management (CRM) accounted for the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than one-fourth of the global market. The operation management segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 21.o% during the forecast period.For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14951 By deployment mode, the public cloud segment garnered the highest market share in 2020, accounting around three-fifths of the global software as a service market. The hybrid cloud segment, however, would cite the fastest CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period.By region, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2020, garnering around two-fifths of the global market. The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, exhibit the fastest CAGR of 22.0% during the forecast period by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.The key market players analyzed in the global SaaS market include IBM Corporation, Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP SE, Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Adobe Inc., Accenture Plc, Oracle Corporation and Salesforce.com, Inc. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to brace their stand in the industry.SaaS Market trends in Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit highest growth during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth along with the ongoing development in SaaS application and cloud service management, which drives organizations to invest heavily in SaaS Market to sustain growth and improve productivity.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/software-as-a-service-saas-market/purchase-options In addition, factors such as major shift toward digital transformation, cloud deployment & technological advancement among small & medium businesses, and continuously ongoing modernization in work force management strategy in emerging economies notably contribute toward the market growth. Furthermore, key players in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the SaaS industry during the forecast period.Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have special requirements, please tell us, and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Other Trending Reports:1. Thailand ERP Software Market Size Overview 2. EV Charging Software Market Size Overview About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.