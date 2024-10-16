Vietnamese start-up FUWA Biotech wins international green business ideas competition

Press Releases 16 Oct 2024

Delft, The Netherlands, 16 October 2024 – FUWA Biotech from Vietnam won the Africa & Asia-Pacific Regional Final of ClimateLaunchpad 2024, one of the world’s largest green business ideas competitions for climate solutions.

FUWA Biotech transforms pineapple peels into biological enzyme cleaning solutions, tackling the problem of food waste and water pollution caused by traditional cleaners.

This year, 210 teams from 15 countries in Africa and Asia took part in the competition powered by Europe’s leading climate innovation agency, EIT Climate-KIC.

“ClimateLaunchpad has been crucial in our journey, offering insights into our climate impact and deepening our market understanding. With guidance from ClimateLaunchpad experts, we’ve identified opportunities for sustainable growth and refined our strategies for positive environmental impact. This experience has empowered us to drive meaningful change in our community and beyond,” says Bùi Thị Lan Hương, Chief Development Officer of FUWA Biotech.

Present in 44 countries, ClimateLaunchpad is a global programme that empowers entrepreneurs to combat climate change through innovation. It fosters ideas across various themes, including renewable energy, sustainable food systems, and urban mobility, helping turn them into tangible actions with lasting impact.

Recognition for Runner-Up and Third-Place Teams

In the Regional Final for Africa and Asia, six teams pitched their cleantech solutions. The competition also recognised VerTechX from Egypt and AirX Carbon from Vietnam, who took the second and third spots, respectively. The top three teams will receive cash prizes of up to €4,500, tailored industry support, and access to peer-to-peer networking to help them grow their businesses.

From boot camps to the regional finals

In total, 210 participating teams underwent rigorous support via a Boot Camp and comprehensive business training sessions. Following this preparation, they competed in a National Final, vying for a coveted spot among the top 42 teams advancing to the semi-finals. The most promising six teams then engaged in an online battle during the Africa and Asia regional final, presenting their innovative concepts live to a panel of expert judges.

ClimateLaunchpad’s lasting impact

ClimateLaunchpad’s impact extends beyond the competition itself. Alumni of the programme have gone on to create successful businesses that are making meaningful impact.

Over the past decade, ClimateLaunchpad has attracted applications for 16,381 ideas, resulting in the development of almost 5,000 attendees to become green entrepreneurs, and creating more than 15,000 full-time jobs.

Emilie Bronsing, Programme Lead ClimateLaunchpad, TU Delft: “It is great to see that we have so many enthusiastic and motivated participants again this year in the 15 participating countries in Africa and Asia. ClimateLaunchpad is an inspiring programme for people who want to make a difference and take their first steps towards developing climate solutions through entrepreneurship. We congratulate this year’s winners and also encourage all ambitious and passionate innovators to connect, collaborate and build a fair, beautiful and climate-proof society together.”

Kirsten Dunlop, CEO, EIT Climate-KIC: “For 11 years, ClimateLaunchpad has been a dynamic platform for changemakers to take their first steps in building impactful climate solutions across sectors such as adaptation and resilience, the blue economy, circular economy, clean energy, sustainable food systems, mobility, and urban transformation. As we celebrate this year’s winners, we invite passionate innovators across the world, to look past the tensions and contradictory signalling of these times, to join forces, collaborate, and shape a fairer, more sustainable and climate-resilient future together.”

Sinead Walsh, Director Climate Unit, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ireland: “Irish Aid is proud to support the ClimateLaunchpad competition for the sixth year. We really need climate action. Innovation and the role of the private sector are crucial in addressing the climate crisis, especially in vulnerable regions. This year’s competition, with over 800 applications, highlights the potential of green entrepreneurship to drive change. By supporting start-ups in 12 African countries, three in Asia-Pacific, and Colombia, we aim to empower innovative solutions that make that are essential for change.”

More detailed information on all 2024 finalists: https://climatelaunchpad.org/finalists/

About ClimateLaunchpad

ClimateLaunchpad, the world’s largest green business ideas competition, celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023. Its mission is to unlock the world’s cleantech potential that addresses climate change. A green future demands thousands of innovations challenging the current business models. The competition supports aspiring and promising cleantech entrepreneurs with training, coaching, and networking opportunities. ClimateLaunchpad operates on a global scale, currently in 44 countries. ClimateLaunchpad was established in 2014 and is part of the Entrepreneurship offerings of EIT Climate-KIC. ClimateLaunchpad is run by local partners (National Partner Organisations) all around the world.

About EIT Climate-KIC

EIT Climate-KIC is Europe’s leading climate innovation agency and community, using a systems approach to shape innovation to support cities, regions, countries, and industries meet their climate ambitions. Together with partners across the globe, EIT Climate-KIC acts to bridge the gap climate commitments and current reality by enabling decision makers to investors to act. They find and implement solutions in integrated ways and mobilise finance. They build skills to accelerate learning and explore innovation, opening pathways to shift mindsets and behaviours. Through radical collaboration, EIT Climate-KIC orchestrates large-scale demonstrations that show what is possible when cycles of innovation and learning are deliberately designed to trigger exponential decarbonisation and build resilient communities.