Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market expected to reach above USD 48.6 billion by 2032 | Exactitude Consultancy

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics market

Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Outlook 2024-2032: Rising Demand and Key Trends:

The Gastrointestinal Therapeutics market is advancing rapidly, driven by innovation in treatments that improve patient outcomes and digestive health.” — Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study by Exactitude Consultancy, titled 'Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market,' offers 130+ pages of in-depth analysis on business strategies adopted by key and emerging industry players. It provides insights into current market developments, trends, technologies, drivers, opportunities, and overall market outlook. Understanding various segments is crucial for identifying the factors that drive market growth. Some of the major companies featured in this report include Abbott Laboratories, Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., Salix Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., ALLERGAN, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, AstraZeneca, Astellas Pharma US, Inc., and Pfizer Inc and others. and others.

Request a Free Sample Copy of This Research https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2915/gastrointestinal-therapeutics-market/#request-a-sample

The global gastrointestinal therapeutics market is expected to grow at 8.6% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 48.6 billion by 2032 from USD 20.4 billion in 2024.

The primary drivers of the market's expansion are the rising incidence of gastrointestinal conditions such ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and IBS as well as the growing need for gastrointestinal (GI) medications. Additionally, the rise in pharmaceutical firms' R&D activities to create new GI medications and the rise in product approvals are anticipated to boost market expansion throughout the course of the projection year.

The incidence of gastrointestinal problems increases with age, with an estimated 20 million Americans suffering from chronic digestive ailments and over 62 million receiving a diagnosis each year, according to data from the GI Alliance in February 2021. Furthermore, the International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, Inc. (IFFGD) reports that the prevalence of GERD is 9–26% in Europe, 23% in South America, and 18–28% in North America. Therefore, in the upcoming years, the high frequency of gastrointestinal disorders is probably going to propel market expansion.

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market: Segmental Analysis

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by Type, 2024-2032, (USD Million)

Prescription Based Gastrointestinal Therapeutics

Otc Gastrointestinal Therapeutics

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by Application, 2024-2032, (USD Million)

Gastroenteritis

Gi Bleeding

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Peptic Ulcer Disease (Pud)

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by Dosage Forms, 2024-2032, (USD Million)

Oral

Injections

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by End User, 2024-2032, (USD Million)

Hospitals

Clinics

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Trends

Slow industrial revenue could be the result of R&D spending being curtailed by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflicts and rising inflation in key nations. Further hindering market performance in the upcoming years is the possibility that people's healthcare expenditures may decline as a result of the slowing economic expansion.

Key questions for stakeholders and business professionals looking to grow their position in the Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market:

Which region is expected to offer the most opportunities for market growth after 2023?

What business risks and impacts are affecting market growth in the current scenario?

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market by application, type, and region?

Which segments are expected to attract the most attention in the Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market in 2023 and beyond?

Who are the major players in the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market, and how are they evolving?

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown

Chapter 4 Companies Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Companies Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

………..

Chapter 8 Companies, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like APAC, North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.

Click Here to Get a Sample Copy of the Latest Research on the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market in 2024 Before Purchase: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2915/gastrointestinal-therapeutics-market/#request-a-sample

Top Trending Report:

Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market

The global animal/veterinary Ultrasound market is expected to grow at more than 6.60% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 458.4 million by 2028 from a little above USD 256 million in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1264/animal-veterinary-ultrasound-market/

Heart Pump Device Market

The Global Heart Pump Device Market is expected to grow at more than 21% CAGR from 2020 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 7 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.6 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1173/heart-pump-device-market/

Spine Surgery Market

The Global Spine Surgery market is expected to grow at 3.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 52.5 billion by 2028 from USD 38.5 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/687/spine-surgery-market/

Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market

The Global metal implants and medical alloys market is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 4.4 billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1434/metal-implants-and-medical-alloys-market/

Automated External Defibrillator (AED) Market

The global Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) Market is expected to grow at more than 8% CAGR from 2021 to 2026. It is expected to reach above USD 1.4 billion by 2026 from a little above USD 1.1 billion in 2020.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/670/automated-external-defibrillators-aeds-market/

Microsurgical Instruments Market

The Global Microsurgical Instruments Market is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 1.8 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1386/microsurgical-instruments-market/

Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market

The Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market is expected to grow at more than 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 1,699 million by 2028 from a little above USD 932 million in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1400/aspiration-biopsy-needles-market/

North America Active Wheelchair Market

The North America Active Wheelchair Market is expected to grow at more than 7.7% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 970 million by 2028 from a little above USD 502 million in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/789/north-america-active-wheelchair-market/

Sleep Apnea Devices Market

The Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is expected to grow at a 6.9 % CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 11.3 billion by 2028 from USD 6.2 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1333/sleep-apnea-devices-market/

Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

The global wearable healthcare devices market is expected to grow at more than 11.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 37.60 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 14.3 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/1168/wearable-healthcare-devices-market/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.