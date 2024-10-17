Global Customer Success Platforms Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

Customer Success Platforms Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The customer success platforms market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.07 billion in 2023 to $2.5 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to business growth and expansion, collaboration across departments, adoption in diverse industries, focus on customer lifetime value (clv).

The customer success platforms global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expansion of subscription economy, enhanced customer experience (cx), data-centric approaches, remote work and digital transformation, outcome-based customer success metrics. Major trends in the forecast period include focus on customer-centric strategies, saas and subscription-based models, data-driven customer insights, personalization and segmentation, integration with crm systems.

The rising adoption of cloud-based solutions is expected to propel the growth of the customer success platform market going forward. Cloud-hosted software and services can be accessed and used through a web browser, a dedicated desktop client that connects to a desktop or mobile operating system. Organizations today are adopting cloud-based solutions such as cloud customer success platforms for the benefits they offer, including improved customer services, offer faster implementation cycles.

Key players in the customer success platforms market include Gainsight Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Totango Ltd., Strikedeck Inc., ClientSuccess LLC, ChurnZero Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Wootric Inc., Planhat AB, CustomerSuccessBox, ZoomInfo Technologies LLC, Intercom Inc., WalkMe Ltd., Akita Software Ltd., Custify Ltd., SmartKarrot Inc., HubSpot Inc., Amity Software Inc., Natero Inc., UserIQ Inc., Catalyst Software Inc., Chorus.ai Inc., Cognism Limited, Freshworks Inc., Airtable Inc., Churn Buster LLC, CustomerGauge, Customer Success Builder, Zendesk Inc., Vitally Inc.

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the customer success platform market. Major companies operating in the market are introducing new technologies that work on AI-powered insights and recommended actions to sustain their position in the market.

1) By Component: Platforms, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

3) By Organization Size: SMEs, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Sales And Marketing Optimization, Reporting And Analytics, Customer Segmentation, Risk and Compliance Management, Customer Service, Customer Onboarding, Other Applications

5) By End-user: BFSI, Retail And e-Commerce, Transportation And Logistics, Healthcare, Telecom And IT, Government And Public Sector, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Customer Success Platforms Market

North America was the largest region in the customer success platforms market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the customer success platforms global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Customer Success Platforms Market Definition

Customer success platforms are software platforms designed to provide a unified, 360-degree picture of the customer data, pulled and combined from outer applications like email, customer relationship management (CRM) administrations, live talk, and client care tickets. Customer success platforms are used by businesses to improve customer experiences and boost customer lifetime value, thereby ensuring customer satisfaction and better retention.

