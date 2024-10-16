Nanjing Medical University Celebrates 90th Anniversary

NANJING, China, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 10, 2024, Nanjing Medical University (NMU) celebrated its 90th anniversary with a series of grand events held at its Jiangning Campus, including a commemorative ceremony, an innovation and development conference, a medical education forum, and a cultural gala.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

In his speech at the ceremony, Lan Qing, Secretary of the NMU party committee, emphasized that the university has placed talent cultivation as its top priority for nine decades. He highlighted NMU's unwavering commitment to public health and dedication to serving the country. On the new journey of building a world-class university, it has embarked on a path as a distinctive "Double First-Class" (world first-class universities and first-class academic disciplines construction) university in China's educational and medical landscape.

Hu Zhibin, President of NMU delivered a development report on adhering to the integrated advancement of education, science and technology, and talent cultivation to accelerate the establishment of a distinctive "Double First-Class" medical university. He reviewed the school's high-quality development achievements, covering aspects such as strengthening the faculty team, deepening education reform, building robust research platforms, enhancing organized scientific research, vigorously implementing clinical enhancement strategies, fully promoting school-locality integration and development, and enhancing NMU's reputation for social services.

Leaders from more than 60 universities, including Peking University, Nanjing University, and Southeast University, attended the conference. Alumni and partner universities such as Harvard University, Yale University, University of California, Los Angeles, University of Washington, University of Pittsburgh, University of South Carolina, Western New England University, The University of Edinburgh, The University of Manchester, Queensland University of Technology, University of Toronto, Ivanovo State Medical University, National University of Singapore, Nanyang Technological University, Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, and University of Gothenburg, sent congratulatory videos and letters.

Over the past 90 years since its establishment, NMU has cultivated approximately 200,000 healthcare professionals of various specializations for the country and local communities, contributing a significant portion of the backbone force to the development of China's medical and healthcare sectors. The university aims to deliver high-quality medical education that meets public expectations, advancing steadily on its journey to become a distinctive Double First-Class medical university.

Source: Nanjing Medical University

Contact person: Mr. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.