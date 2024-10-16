The Ingredient-Tech Platform highlights the role of ingredient innovation on the occasion of World Food Day 2024

At the heart of our business strategy lies our commitment to sustainability, summarized in our “Thrive for Impact” strategy, which is deeply aligned with the UN Sustainability Development Goals” — Enrica Satta, CSM Collective Chief Human Resources Officer

UNITED KINGDOM, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ingredient-Tech Platform known as CSM Collective has joined the Vision 2045 Campaign published on Reuters.com to reconfirm its strategic commitment to sustainable development and to drive awareness regarding the pivotal role of ingredient manufacturers in advancing the whole food and beverage industry.Vision 2045 is a global media campaign bringing together stories from various organizations that are driving systemic change through their services and expertise by implementing principles of sustainable action and social impact at the core of their operations. The episode released today on the occasion of World Food Day 2024, features the Ingredient-Tech Platform – which comprises of CSM Ingredients, HIFOOD, Vitalfood by Italcanditi, Comprital and Rubicone – and provides an overview of the organization, its people, and their dedication to contribute to the food industry with the aim to create a more sustainable world.In today’s ever-evolving food industry, the demand for high-quality, sustainable and affordable ingredients has never been greater. As highlighted also in the World Food Day 2024 campaign, a “greater diversity of nutritious foods should be available in our fields, in our markets, and on our tables, for the benefit of all.” In this context, the Ingredient-Tech Platform was created to effectively combine extensive synergies across businesses and deep multi-sector expertise to deliver cutting-edge ingredient solutions that meet and foresee customer demands, ultimately promoting human well-being and environmental sustainability.Indeed, as emphasized by Enrica Satta, CSM Collective Chief Human Resources Officer and Sustainability: “At the heart of our business strategy lies our commitment to sustainability, summarized in our “Thrive for Impact” strategy, which is deeply aligned with the UN Sustainability Development Goals. The three pillars of this strategy are people, planet and product. We firmly believe that it is by continually advancing our products that we can make a positive impact on society and the environment. Ultimately, we are committed to becoming net positive, and therefore not only to lessening the negative impact of our operations but also to improving the positive impact on the whole ecosystem.”Through its over 2,000 employees, 13 manufacturing sites, unique open innovation approach and global presence, the Ingredient-Tech Platform champions a synergistic relationship between nature and technology, tradition and innovation, craftsmanship and science, taste and health, suppliers and customers. It is indeed a reliable partner for both industrial and traditional trade customers in the most diverse food sectors, ranging from bakery to ice cream, from fine pastry to plant-based meat analogues, from dairy and non-dairy all the way to gluten-free, sauces, sports nutrition, beverages, ready-made meals and much more.The other spokespersons to take part in the video were: Victor Rodriguez, CSM Collective Chief Operations Officer; Christian Sobolta, CSM Ingredients group Managing Director; Emanuele Pizzigalli, CSM Ingredients group Chief Innovations Officer.Watch this new episode of the Vision 2045 campaign here: https://www.reuters.com/plus/acumen/vision-2045/csm-collective-ingredient-tech-platform The Ingredient-Tech PlatformDrawing upon over a century of industry experience and leveraging significant cross-business synergies, the Ingredient-Tech Platform known as CSM Collective comprises of diverse companies – CSM Ingredients, HIFOOD, Vitalfood by Italcanditi, Comprital and Rubicone – united by one, shared purpose: to support the evolution of the food ecosystem enhancing human well-being and planet health. With over 2,000 employees, 22 offices, 13 manufacturing sites, 13 product development centers, 4 innovation centers and 1 global open innovation hub, the Platform is committed to supporting the transformation of the food industry with bold innovations, purpose driven strategies and inspired teams.ContactsCSM Collective, the Ingredient-Tech PlatformSilvia Assirelli, Head of Corporate Communication, silvia.assirelli@csmingredients.comAd Hoc Communication AdvisorsSara Mastrorocco, Mob: +39 335 1415590 – e-mail: sara.mastrorocco@ahca.itIvan Barbieri, Mob: +39 335 1415581 – e-mail: ivan.barbieri@ahca.itMaria Lucia Boi, Mob: +39 342 6523390 – e-mail: marialucia.boi@ahca.it

CSM Collective in Vision 2045 | The Ingredient-Tech Platform behind Future Food

