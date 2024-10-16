Indonesia Basic Chemicals Market: Study Navigating the Future Growth Outlook

Indonesia Basic Chemicals Market Study

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indonesia basic chemicals market is experiencing significant growth, driven by an increased use of inorganic chemicals in fertilizer manufacturing and a surge in demand from the pharmaceuticals and building & construction sectors. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $17.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $35.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. Notably, the energy segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.6% during this period.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12204 Market SegmentationThe Indonesia basic chemicals market is segmented by type, application, and sales channel:By Type:- The organic petrochemicals segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for over half of the total share. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.By Application:- The building & construction segment held a significant share in 2020, contributing to approximately one-third of the market. However, the energy segment is projected to have the highest CAGR of 8.6%.By Sales Channel:- The B2B segment represented over four-fifths of the market share in 2020, with an expected CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.Challenges and Opportunities- While the growth of the Indonesia basic chemicals market is promising, health-related risks associated with both inorganic and organic petrochemicals and oleochemicals may hinder progress. Conversely, the emergence of new chemical products presents lucrative opportunities for market players in the future.Key PlayersProminent players in the Indonesia basic chemicals market include:- PT Asahimas Chemical- PT Mega Chemical Pratama- PT Dow Indonesia- Chandra Asri Petrochemical (CAP)- BASF SE- PT Lautan Luas Tbk- PT Indonesia Acids Industry- Solvay- PT Sumitomo Indonesia- PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/indonesia-basic-chemicals-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

