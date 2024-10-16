RTI Highlights Urgent Cybersecurity Threats to Supply Chains; Emphasizes Need for Robust Endpoint Protection

For more information on HP business laptops and desktops with HP Wolf Security and RTI’s Cybersecurity Solutions, visit RTI’s website.

NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverside Technologies Inc . (RTI) has shared new research from HP, revealing increasing concerns over cyber threats targeting physical supply chains. The study highlights that nearly 1 in 5 organizations reported incidents involving nation-state actors attacking endpoints like PCs and printers. Furthermore, over 91% of those surveyed believe threat actors will target supply chains to insert malware or malicious components into hardware and firmware.The interconnected nature of supply chains, coupled with varying levels of cybersecurity maturity, makes them particularly vulnerable to such attacks. Business PCs, due to their widespread use, are at significant risk.Riverside Technologies Inc. (RTI) recommends that businesses take a proactive approach to securing their endpoint devices. HP business PCs include advanced security features from HP Wolf Security such as HP Sure Start, which protects the BIOS from attacks and ensures safe booting, and HP Sure Click which safeguards devices from malware and ransomware by isolating potentially harmful content.“This new research from HP is sounding alarms,” said Kevin Heiss, President & CEO at RTI, “Securing PC endpoints is the foundation for protecting a distributed, hybrid working environment. HP business laptops and desktops, paired with RTI’s Cybersecurity Solutions, can help organizations safeguard against security breaches.”RTI also advises the implementation of Cybersecurity Solutions that include Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR), Immutable Backups, Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), Patch Management, Vulnerability Scanning, and Incident Response Plans.For more information on HP business laptops and desktops with HP Wolf Security and RTI’s Cybersecurity Solutions, visit RTI’s website About Riverside Technologies Inc: RTI is a leading IT Service Provider and HP Partner of the Year (2017), serving educational institutions, state & local governments, and businesses in Omaha, NE, and across the entire US. RTI specializes in procuring, securing, and optimizing technology for its clients. RTI is your local, trusted IT expert.Contact:Katie PotterMarketing & Sales,Riverside Technologies Inc.Phone # 402-201-6967Email: kpotter@1rti.comVisit us on social media:LinkedInYouTubeInstagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.