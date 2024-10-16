Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Revenue Sizing Outlook Appears Bright

Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market Revenue

The global metal and metal manufactured products market was valued at $11.2 trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach $18.5 trillion by 2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Metal & Metal Manufactured Products Market by Metal Type, Product Type, and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030Source: Allied Market ResearchMarket Overview: The global metal and metal manufactured products market was valued at $11.2 trillion in 2020 and is projected to reach $18.5 trillion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Key Drivers and RestraintsDrivers:- Growth in the Construction Sector: Increased demand for metal products due to their advantages in building and construction.- Urbanization: Rapid urbanization in emerging economies is fueling the market.Restraints:- Disadvantages of Aluminum: Limitations in aluminum use within the construction sector may hinder growth.Opportunities:- Government Support for Aluminum: Initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region promote aluminum utilization.- Innovative Waste Management Solutions: New approaches to waste management present further opportunities.Market Segmentation InsightsMetal Type:- The iron segment dominated the market in 2020, representing over 25% of the total market share due to industrialization trends.- The lithium segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.4%, driven by the demand for lithium-ion batteries in electrified vehicles.Product Type:- The batteries segment is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2030, fueled by increasing power supply demands from critical infrastructure and the rise in plug-in vehicle adoption.- The bars and rebars segment accounted for nearly 20% of the market in 2020.Regional Insights:- Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2020, nearly 50%, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% due to rising manufacturing activities.- North America is projected to see a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.Major Market Players- All Metal Sales, Inc.- China Minmetals Corporation- Broder Metals Group, Ltd.- Hitachi Metals Ltd.- China Molybdenum Co. Ltd.- Newmont Corporation- Karay Metals Inc.- Steward Advanced Materials LLC- Sierra Metals Inc.- Talco Aluminium Company

