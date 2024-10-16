Pace Systems Urges Businesses to Upgrade to HP Windows 11 PCs as Windows 10 End of Life Nears

Pace Systems urges businesses to upgrade now to avoid the risks of using unsupported software and to secure their infrastructure with HP Windows 11 PCs.

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pace Systems is advising businesses to prepare for the End of Life (EOL) of Windows 10 on October 14, 2025, and upgrade to HP Windows 11 PCs to avoid increased security risks and escalating costs. With over 60% of Windows systems still running on Windows 10, many organizations face potential cyber threats after Microsoft ends support.While Extended Security Updates (ESUs) will be available, they are a costly temporary solution. Instead of paying for outdated hardware, Pace Systems recommends upgrading to HP Business PCs, which are designed to meet Windows 11 hardware requirements and come with HP Wolf Security for advanced protection."Businesses that delay upgrading to Windows 11 will face not only rising costs but also greater cybersecurity risks," said Dan Ciochon, Business Development Manager at Pace Systems. "By transitioning to HP Business PCs with Windows 11, organizations can future-proof their infrastructure while benefiting from the advanced security and performance these systems offer."HP Business laptops and desktops provide the flexibility, power, and security needed for today’s hybrid work environments. Equipped with the latest Intel and AMD processors, they ensure seamless productivity while HP Wolf Security offers hardware-enforced protection against malware, ransomware, and other threats.Pace Systems urges businesses to upgrade now to avoid the risks of using unsupported software and to secure their infrastructure with HP Windows 11 PCs.To learn more about Windows 11 and HP business PCs, visit Pace Systems’ website About Pace SystemsPace Systems is a trusted provider of advanced technology solutions for businesses, offering a wide range of technology hardware, IT services, and cyber security solutions . With a focus on helping organizations stay ahead of technological changes, Pace Systems ensures that businesses are equipped with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital and security-focused world.Contact:Dan CiochonBusiness Development Manager,Pace SystemsPhone : # 630-395-2209Email : dciochon@pace-systems.comVisit us on social media:LinkedIn

