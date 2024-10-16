In-Wheel Motors Market expected to reach above USD 2,741.46 million by 2032 | Exactitude Consultancy

In-Wheel Motors Market

Global In-Wheel Motors Market Outlook 2024-2032: Rising Demand and Key Trends:

The In-Wheel Motors market is revolutionizing electric mobility, offering efficient design and improved performance for a new era of transportation.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The latest research study by Exactitude Consultancy, titled 'Global In-Wheel Motors Market,' offers 130+ pages of in-depth analysis on business strategies adopted by key and emerging industry players. It provides insights into current market developments, trends, technologies, drivers, opportunities, and overall market outlook. Understanding various segments is crucial for identifying the factors that drive market growth. Some of the major companies featured in this report include Protean Electric, Elaphe, ZIEHL-ABEGG, Printed Motor Works Ltd., NTN, Schaeffler, TAJIMA EV, NSK Ltd, Ecomove, YASA and others. and others.

The global in-wheel motors market is expected to grow at 20% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 2,741.46 million by 2032 from USD 541 million in 2024.

Improved performance, driving range, dependability, and the capacity to perform better than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are what are driving the global in-market. Integrating power electronics into the system also helps to lower the number, complexity, and cost of vehicle parts. Regenerative braking can also be used in conjunction with the technology to improve performance and extend range between charges.

In-Wheel Motors Market: Segmental Analysis

Global In-Wheel Motors Market by Propulsion, 2024-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

BEV

FCEV

HEV

Global In-Wheel Motors Market by Vehicle Type, 2024-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Passenger Car

Commercial Car

Global In-Wheel Motors Market by Motor Type, 2024-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Axial Flux Motor

Radial Flux Motor

Global In-Wheel Motors Market By Power Output, 2024-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Up To 60 Kw

60–90 Kw

Above 90 Kw

Global In-Wheel Motors Market by Colling Type, 2024-2032, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Air-Cooled

Liquid-Cooled

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in In-Wheel Motors Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Market Dynamics

Global In-Wheel Motors Market Drivers

Increasing Penetration of Electric Vehicles Globally

Because it makes it easier for people and businesses to communicate and conduct business, a successful transportation sector is essential to social and economic advancement. Growing awareness of the finite supply of fossil fuels has led to a recent surge in research and development of alternate road vehicle propulsion systems. Furthermore, rules designed to lower carbon dioxide emissions, pollution, and traffic noise in cities have increased the appeal of plug-in electric vehicles over traditional cars. Government policies that favor long-range, zero-emission vehicles through subsidies and tax refunds, as well as the growing demand for low-emission vehicles, are driving manufacturers to sell electric automobiles all over the world. As electric vehicles gain popularity, there is an increasing need for their parts and components.

Global In-Wheel Motors Market Restraints

Increase in Unsprung Weight in Wheel

Automakers work to minimize the car's unsprung mass in order to improve the driving experience. The unsprung weight that in-wheel motor technology adds to a car might degrade the ride quality. The unsprung mass or weight includes the wheels/tracks, suspension, brakes, bearings, and other parts that are directly attached to the wheel. The unsprung weight includes the weight of wheel axles, bearings, hubs, tires, and even a portion of driveshafts, springs, shocks, and suspension links. The brakes of a car increase the stress on the wheel by adding unsprung weight. The usage of in-wheel motor technology may be restricted because to the higher unsprung weight.

Global In-Wheel Motors Market Opportunities

Change in the Regulatory Environment Globally

Over the past ten years, policy support for the promotion of electric cars (EVs) has been enormous. These shifts show that people are becoming more and more interested in electric vehicles as a result of regulatory support and increased awareness of climate change brought on by the use of fossil fuels. The market for in-wheel motors is expanding as a result of government incentive and subsidy schemes for EV producers and consumers. The intrinsic advantages of in-wheel motors, like the ability to attach extra parts on the vehicle chassis, have an impact on market shares.

Key questions for stakeholders and business professionals looking to grow their position in the Global In-Wheel Motors Market:

Which region is expected to offer the most opportunities for market growth after 2023?

What business risks and impacts are affecting market growth in the current scenario?

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the Global In-Wheel Motors Market by application, type, and region?

Which segments are expected to attract the most attention in the Global In-Wheel Motors Market in 2023 and beyond?

Who are the major players in the In-Wheel Motors Market, and how are they evolving?

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global In-Wheel Motors Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown

Chapter 4 Companies Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Companies Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

………..

Chapter 8 Companies, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix

