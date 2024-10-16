Canada’s sustainability edge highlighted at New York Climate Week 2024

At Invest in Canada, we want to build industry for an economy of the future and we can't do that without focusing on sustainable investments” — Laurel Broten, CEO, Invest in Canada

OTTAWA, CANADA, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invest in Canada, Canada’s agency dedicated to promoting and attracting global investment, recently participated in New York Climate Week to showcase Canada’s robust, diversified commitment to combating climate change and its competitive advantages as a destination for international companies seeking to expand their sustainable operations.During New York Climate Week, Laurel Broten, CEO of Invest in Canada, sat down with Acumen Media/CNBC to explain the crucial role global investments can play in the quest for a more sustainable future.‘’At Invest in Canada, we want to build industry for an economy of the future and we can't do that without focusing on sustainable investments. We look around the world, source those transformative investments and bring them to Canada, whether it’s in energy transition, sustainable aviation fuels, hydrogen, electric vehicle and battery supply chain, alternative proteins – all of these industries are part of a sustainability agenda and that’s where our focus is.’’ - Laurel Broten, CEO, Invest in CanadaWith its rich natural resources, renewable electricity, competitive incentives and skilled workforce, Canada is uniquely positioned to lead the global transition to a greener global economy. By attracting investments in sectors such as clean energy, EV and battery supply chain, agri-tech and life sciences, Invest in Canada is driving both national economic growth and climate action; these projects bring new technologies and increased clean energy capacity to reach environmental targets, while also supporting employment in Canadian communities.CANADA AS AN INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY FOR GREEN PROJECTSCanada is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, and the Government of Canada’s 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan outlines a sector-by-sector path to cut GHG emission by 40 percent below 2005 levels by 2030.Within this framework, Canada offers exceptional investment opportunities in numerous clean energy industries from coast-to-coast-to-coast. Canada’s advantages include:- abundant natural resources in emissions-free energy sources;- leadership in advanced technologies;- a robust commitment to environmental, social governance (ESG) principles;- a favourable investment climate, including supportive government policies;- political and economic stability; and- a talented, growing and diverse workforceABOUT INVEST IN CANADAInvest in Canada is Canada’s global investment attraction and promotion agency, working directly with global investors to unlock investment opportunities and facilitate expansion in Canada. Invest in Canada brings industry, community and government partners together to offer seamless services that make it easy for investors to grow their operations in Canada. For more information: Investcanada.ca

Invest in Canada CEO on Global Investment's Role in Shaping a Sustainable Future

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.