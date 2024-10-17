Construction Glass Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Construction Glass Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

It will grow to $14.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The construction glass market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $113.58 billion in 2023 to $123.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization and infrastructure development, energy efficiency regulations, population growth and housing demand, government initiatives for green buildings, safety and security requirements, global economic trends, increased renovation and retrofit activities.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Construction Glass Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The construction glass global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $166.87 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued emphasis on sustainable construction, focus on circular economy principles, demand for antibacterial glass solutions, rise of prefabricated construction methods, smart cities and infrastructure development, emergence of carbon-neutral construction materials, demand for fire-resistant glass solutions. Major trends in the forecast period include green building and sustainability, smart glass technology, innovations in coatings, increased use of laminated glass, supply chain challenges, architectural trends.

Growth Driver Of The Construction Glass Market

The increase in the building construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the construction glass market going forward. Building construction refers to the procedure of adding structure to a property with minor upgrades, such as room additions or restroom repairs. Glasses are used in engineering for building and architectural applications; as a result, increasing building construction increases the demand for construction glasses.

Who Are The Leading Competitors In The Construction Glass Market Share?

Key players in the market include AGC Inc., Guardian Industries, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., AJJ Glass Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., GreyGlass Ltd., GSC Glass Ltd., Luoyang Glass Company Limited, Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd., NSG Group Ltd., Pilkington, PPG Industries Inc., Schott AG, Vitro Architectural Glass, Vitrum Industries Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd., Corning Incorporated, Owens Corning, SYP Glass Group Co. Ltd., S.A. Bendheim Ltd., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Saint-Gobain SA, JE Berkowitz LP, Architectural Glass North America, Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Euroglas GmbH, Pilkington Group Limited

What Are The Dominant Trends In Construction Glass Market Growth?

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the construction glass market. Major players operating in the market are developing products with advanced technologies to sustain their position in the construction glass market, such as NSG Purity.

How Is The Global Construction Glass Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Special Glass, Low-E Glass

2) By Chemical Composition: Soda-Lime, Potash-Lime, Potash-Lead

3) By Manufacturing Process: Float Process, Rolled Or Sheet Process

4) By Application: Non-Residential, Residential

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Construction Glass Market

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the construction glass market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Construction Glass Market Definition

Construction glass refers to a solid material created by heating ordinary sand until it becomes a liquid and then cooling it. It might be clear, translucent, or brittle.

