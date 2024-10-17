Connected Aircraft Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Connected Aircraft Market Overview And Statistics For 2024-2033

It will grow to $14.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The connected aircraft market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.82 billion in 2023 to $7.99 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to demand for operational efficiency, enhanced safety and situational awareness, rise in air passenger traffic, fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, government regulations and standards, increased aircraft complexity.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Connected Aircraft Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The connected aircraft global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $14.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to next-gen air traffic management, demand for in-flight connectivity, predictive maintenance and health monitoring, smart cabin solutions, integration with ground operations, urban air mobility (uam) expansion, green aviation initiatives. Major trends in the forecast period include rapid adoption of in-flight connectivity, integration of iot technologies, enhanced aircraft health monitoring, digitalization of cockpit and cabin systems, data analytics and artificial intelligence (ai), cybersecurity concerns.

Growth Driver of The Connected Aircraft Market

An increase in air passenger travel is expected to propel the growth of the market going forward. Air travel refers to the process of boarding an aircraft for the purpose of travelling from one location to another by any flying object. The increase in air passenger travel is resulting in airline companies making the addition of aircraft to their fleets to cater to the needs of the air passengers.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Connected Aircraft Market Growth?

Key players in the connected aircraft market include Honeywell International Inc., Gogo Inc., Thales Group, Inmarsat plc, Collins Aerospace, Viasat Inc., BAE Systems plc, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Bombardier Aviation, Kontron AG, Panasonic Avionics Corporation, Nelco Ltd., Eutelsat S.A., Zodiac Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies, Société Internationale de Télécommunications Aéronautiques, Global Eagle Entertainment Inc., Cobham Aerospace Communications, Astronics Corporation, SmartSky Networks LLC, Intelsat S.A., Iridium Communications Inc., AeroVironment Inc., Avionica Inc., Satcom Direct Inc., Airspan Networks Inc., Tata SIA Airlines Limited, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., Phasor Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Connected Aircraft Market Share Analysis?

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the connected aircraft market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

How Is The Global Connected Aircraft Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Systems, Solutions

2) By Connectivity: Inflight Connectivity, Air-to-Air Connectivity, Air-to-Ground Connectivity

3) By Frequency Band: Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band

4) By Application: Commercial, Military

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Connected Aircraft Market

North America was the largest region in the connected aircraft market in 2023. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the connected aircraft global market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the connected aircraft global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Connected Aircraft Market Definition

Connected aircraft refers to solutions that are designed to transform modern-day flying by integrating satellite components, aeroplane hardware, airtime connectivity, and on- and off-board apps and services to alter the way people communicate in the aviation. It is used to provide seamless connections between the aircraft and the ground and to increase flight efficiency, safety and to enhance the passenger experience.

