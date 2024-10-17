Dental Consumables Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Dental Consumables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Dental Consumables Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The dental consumables market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $35.52 billion in 2023 to $38.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing dental disorders, increased awareness of oral health, rising cosmetic dentistry procedures, government initiatives for oral health, shift towards minimally invasive dentistry, increasing disposable income.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Dental Consumables Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The dental consumables global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $50.45 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to customization of dental consumables, economic growth in emerging markets, rise in teledentistry services, focus on preventive dentistry, environmental sustainability, patient-centric approach. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements in materials, expansion of implant dentistry, shift toward minimally invasive dentistry, e-commerce and online sales channels, focus on infection control, sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Dental Consumables Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=7866&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Dental Consumables Market

The rising incidence of dental diseases is expected to propel the growth of the dental consumables market going forward. Dental diseases refer to the most common conditions that affect our oral health, including oral cancer, gum disease, and cavities. Dental diseases can be prevented by regular dentist visits and the proper way of brushing and flossing the teeth can prevent dental diseases. Dental consumables are used for the treatment of dental disorders such as tooth restoration, and problems associated with gingival tissues.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-consumables-global-market-report

Which Market Players Are Driving the Dental Consumables Market Growth?

Key players in the dental consumables market include Straumann Holding AG, Envista Holding Corporation, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Company, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Young Innovations Inc., Septodont Holding Inc., Nakanishi Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Patterson Companies Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, Kulzer Ltd., Keystone Dental Inc., Brasseler USA, Ace Surgical Supply Co. Inc., American Eagle Instruments Inc., Argen Corporation, Axsys Dental Solutions, Coltene Ltd., Crosstex International Inc., Danaher Corporation, GC America Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Henry Schein Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg Co. LLC, Kerr Dental Supply & Equipment Co. Inc., Kuraray Noritake Dental Inc., Mydent LLC, NSK America Corporation, Parkell Inc., Pentron Clinical Corp., Plasdent Company Ltd., Premier Dental Products Company, Procter & Gamble Co., Shofu Dental Corporation, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Tokuyama Dental Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc., VOCO GmbH.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Dental Consumables Market?

Advanced dental technologies are the key trend gaining popularity in the dental consumables market. Major companies operating in the market are focused on innovating new dental technologies to sustain their position in the market.

How Is The Global Dental Consumables Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Dental Implants, Dental Prosthetics, Endodontics, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Retail Dental Care Essentials, Other Dental Consumables

2) By Material: Metals, Polymers, Ceramics, Biomaterials

3) By Application: Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Dental Consumables Market

North America was the largest region in the dental consumables market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the dental consumables global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Dental Consumables Market Definition

Dental consumables refer to products that dental professionals or dentists use on patients to treat and carry out procedures related to oral health issues. These include consumables such as implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, and dental impression materials. Dental consumables are used to treat conditions such as tooth restoration, troubles with the gingival tissues, dental impairments, dental caries, and periodontal illnesses, as well as other dental conditions.

Dental Consumables Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global dental consumables market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Dental Consumables Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on dental consumables market size, dental consumables market drivers and trends, dental consumables market major players, dental consumables competitors' revenues, dental consumables market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The dental consumables global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dental Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report

Dental Diagnostic Imaging Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-diagnostic-imaging-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Dental X-Ray Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-x-ray-equipment-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including a Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.