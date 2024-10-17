Data-Centric Security Market Growth Analysis with Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Data-Centric Security Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data-centric security market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.52 billion in 2023 to $8.35 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data breach incidents, regulatory compliance, mobile device proliferation, data privacy concerns.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Data-Centric Security Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data-centric security global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $22.03 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to zero trust architecture adoption, focus on endpoint security, globalization of cybersecurity threats, privacy regulations evolution, focus on automated response, increased data sharing concerns. Major trends in the forecast period include data classification and discovery, cloud-native security solutions, data loss prevention (dlp) solutions, behavior analytics for threat detection, continuous monitoring and auditing, machine learning and ai for threat intelligence.

Growth Driver Of The Data-Centric Security Market

Growing data breach incidents will propel the market growth during the forecast period. Data breach incidents refer to a security violation in which a person accesses sensitive information without permission from an organization or when confidential information is copied without permission. Data-centric security is used at the current time to prevent any loss of data from organization infrastructures.

Which Market Players Are Steering The Data-Centric Security Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Broadcom Inc., Imperva Inc., Micro Focus International plc, NetApp Inc., Orange Cyberdefense, The International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Informatica, Varonis Systems, Talend S.A., Forcepoint, Egnyte Inc., Fortra LLC, Virtru Corporation, Netwrix Corporation, Circle Security Inc., Cranium AI Inc., Hadrian Security Inc., CipherCloud Inc., Digital Guardian Inc., Fasoo, GTB Technologies Inc., Ionic Security Inc., Seclore Inc., Thales eSecurity Inc., Vormetric Inc., Zettaset Inc., Privacera Inc., Collibra Inc.

What Are The Key Trends That Influence Data-Centric Security Market Size?

Advancements in innovative technologies are a key trend gaining popularity in the data-centric security market. Major market players are creating innovative technologies to improve data security across various industries.

How Is The Global Data-Centric Security Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software And Solutions, Data Discovery, Data Protection, Data Governance, Professional Services, Other Components

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premise, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large, Medium, Small

4) By Vertical: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Government And Defense, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Telecommunications, Information Technology (IT) And Enterprises, Retail, Other Verticals

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Data-Centric Security Market

North America was the largest region in the data-centric security market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data-centric security global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data-Centric Security Market Definition

Data-centric security is technological solution that safeguards data from unauthorized access by automatically screening each time a file is added to or changed in a network. Data-centric security is used to protect data from unauthorized access, help to reduce cyber risk and inside threats, secure data transmissions stored in organizations infrastructure, and ensure compliance across various industries.

Data-Centric Security Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global data-centric security market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Data-Centric Security Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data-centric security market size, data-centric security market drivers and trends, data-centric security market major players, data-centric security competitors' revenues, data-centric security market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The data-centric security global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

