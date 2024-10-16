Arlo Sans by Paul Robb and Moira Bartoloni Wins Bronze in A' Graphics Industry Awards

Arlo Sans

Innovative Geometric Sans Serif Typeface Recognized for Excellence in Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of graphic design, has recently announced Arlo Sans by Paul Robb and Moira Bartoloni as the Bronze winner in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional creativity, technical proficiency, and aesthetic appeal of Arlo Sans, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement within the graphic design industry.Arlo Sans, a geometric sans serif typeface, stands out for its purposeful design touches, details, and deviations that enhance legibility and contrast across various weights and sizes. Its contemporary personality, combined with robust and reliable forms, makes it a versatile typefamily suitable for a wide range of applications in both digital and print media. The recognition from the A' Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design Award underscores the typeface's relevance to current trends and its potential to advance industry standards and practices.The award-winning Arlo Sans typeface showcases a unique blend of geometric forms and subtle design elements, inspired by the International Style. The carefully crafted letterforms incorporate purposeful deviations and details that express movement within the glyph set, creating a contemporary visual language. The typeface's comfortable apertures and well-balanced counters contribute to its excellent readability, while the inclusion of over 20 stylistic glyphic alternatives adds versatility to its application.The Bronze A' Design Award for Arlo Sans serves as a testament to the dedication and expertise of Paul Robb and Moira Bartoloni in the field of type design. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects and encourage further exploration of innovative typeface designs that push the boundaries of graphic design. The award also motivates the team behind Arlo Sans to continue their pursuit of excellence and their commitment to crafting high-quality typefaces that meet the evolving needs of designers worldwide.Arlo Sans was designed by Paul Henry Robb and Moira Bartoloni. Paul Robb is a Creative Director and Type designer with over 30 years of experience, and is a Professor of Graphic design at the University of Perugia, and a Professor on the MA Brand design course of the Academia of Perugia. Moira Bartoloni collaborated with Paul Robb on the development and design of Arlo Sans.Interested parties may learn more about Arlo Sans and its designers at:About S6 FoundryS6, is an independent digital type foundry crafting retail and custom typeface designs. They craft top-tier fonts tailored for contemporary designers. S6 is dedicated to delivering original typefaces that address the demands of today's design landscape, catering to text and display applications and producing high-quality fonts.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution in the Graphics, Illustration and Visual Communication Design category. Winning designs are selected based on a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, evaluating entries against pre-established criteria such as innovative concept, visual impact, effective communication, technical excellence, aesthetic appeal, originality, strategic approach, consistency, cultural relevance, sustainability consideration, user experience enhancement, typography mastery, color scheme effectiveness, scalability, adaptability, social impact, brand identity enhancement, versatility, and attention to detail. The Bronze A' Design Award acknowledges the skill and dedication of designers who create work that positively influences industry standards and enhances people's lives.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, pioneering agencies, progressive companies, and influential brands from around the world. The competition is judged by a world-class panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of their respective fields. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and celebrate remarkable achievements that positively impact society and drive forward the cycle of inspiration and innovation in design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://graphic-design-award.com

