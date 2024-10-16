Pigments Market Segments, Analysis, Overview, Outlook Report 2024-2032

Pigments Market

Global Pigments Market Outlook 2024-2032: Rising Demand and Key Trends:

CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study by Exactitude Consultancy, titled 'Global Pigments Market,' offers 130+ pages of in-depth analysis on business strategies adopted by key and emerging industry players. It provides insights into current market developments, trends, technologies, drivers, opportunities, and overall market outlook. Understanding various segments is crucial for identifying the factors that drive market growth. Some of the major companies featured in this report include Clariant International Ltd (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), Cabot Corp. (U.S.), CPS Color AG (Switzerland), DIC Corp. (Japan), E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Co. (U.S.), ECKART GmbH (Germany), Flint Group (Luxembourg), Heubach GmbH (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Kronos Worldwide Inc. (U.S.), LANXESS AG (Germany), CRISTAL (Saudi Arabia), Rockwood Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd (China), Sudarshan Chemicals (India), Tronox Ltd (U.S.)., The Shepherd Color Company (U.S.). and others and others.

The global Pigments Market is expected to grow at 5.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 25.9 billion by 2032 from USD 16 billion in 2024.

Paints and coatings get their color, opacity, gloss control, rheological control, and a few other properties including corrosion inhibition from insoluble particle components called pigments.

Pigments Market: Segmental Analysis

Pigments Market by Product Type, 2024-2032, (In USD Million), (Kilotons)

Organic Pigments

AZO

Phthalocyanines

High Performance

INORGANIC PIGMENTS

Iron Oxide

Carbon Black

Others

Pigments Market by Color, 2024-2032, (In USD Million), (Kilotons)

Reds

Phthalocyanine Blue and Greens

Yellows

Orange

Brown

Others

Pigments Market by Application, 2024-2032, (In USD Million), (Kilotons)

Paints & Coatings

Plastics

Constructions

Paper & Specialty

Printing Inks

Others

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Pigments Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Market Trends

Increasing Demand from the Paints and Coatings Industry

•Insoluble particle elements called pigments provide paints and coatings their color, opacity, gloss control, rheological control, and a few additional qualities including corrosion inhibition.

•Pigments are regarded as a crucial component of paints and coatings because they add color and serve as a volume filler, which lowers coating costs.

•The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel N.V., Nippon Paint, and RPM International were the top 5 paint and coatings businesses in terms of revenue in 2022, according to the World Paint and Coatings Industry Association (WPCIA).

•The production of paints, varnishes, and similar coatings, printing ink, and mastics in Germany is expected to generate approximately USD 12.94 billion in revenue by 2024, according to the Statistisches Bundesamt. This is likely to lead to a rise in the use of pigments in the paints and coatings industry.

•In addition, The Sherwin-Williams Company started building an addition to its current manufacturing site in Statesville, North Carolina, with a ceremonial groundbreaking in November 2022. The goal of this development is to greatly increase the company's yearly production capacity for its architectural paint and coating products. Since it is anticipated to be completed by the end of 2024, there will be a greater need for pigments for paints and coatings.

•All the above factors are expected to impact market growth in the coming years significantly.

Key questions for stakeholders and business professionals looking to grow their position in the Global Pigments Market:

Which region is expected to offer the most opportunities for market growth after 2023?

What business risks and impacts are affecting market growth in the current scenario?

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the Global Pigments Market by application, type, and region?

Which segments are expected to attract the most attention in the Global Pigments Market in 2023 and beyond?

Who are the major players in the Pigments Market, and how are they evolving?

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Pigments Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown

Chapter 4 Companies Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Companies Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

………..

Chapter 8 Companies, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix

