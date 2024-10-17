Desktop Virtualization Global Market 2024 To Reach $23.42 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 12.2%

Desktop Virtualization Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The desktop virtualization market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $13.19 billion in 2023 to $14.79 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to early adoption for cost savings, enterprise mobility initiatives, business continuity planning, cloud computing integration.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Desktop Virtualization Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The desktop virtualization global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $23.42 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to hybrid work environments, edge computing and iot expansion, sustainability and green it, enhanced user experience, legacy application modernization. Major trends in the forecast period include byod (bring your own device) trend, cost efficiency and resource optimization, security concerns and data protection, market competition and innovation.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Desktop Virtualization Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

Growth Driver Of The Desktop Virtualization Market

The rapid shift to hybrid work models is expected to propel the growth of the desktop virtualization market. Hybrid work models effectively enable organizations to define a more flexible, digital, and rewarding future of work for their employees. This improves work-life balance, increases the ability to focus with fewer distractions, more time for family and friends, reduced commuting time and costs, IT up skilling, and higher motivation levels. Desktop virtualization is based on a client-server model in which the organization runs its operating system and applications on a server in the cloud or a data center, separating them from the desktop environment to boost performance, enhance IT governance, and enable elasticity.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Desktop Virtualization Market Trends?

Key players in the desktop virtualization market include Citrix Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Parallels International GmbH, Ericom Software Inc., Evolve IP LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Nutanix Inc., V2 Cloud Solutions Inc., DXC Technology Company, Ivanti Inc., Nasstar PLC, Datacom Group Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., Kyndryl Inc., NetApp Inc., NTT DATA Corporation, Pure Storage Inc., Softchoice Corp., NEC Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Lenovo Group, Red Hat Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., Symantec Corporation.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Desktop Virtualization Market Growth?

Technological advancements are a key trend in the desktop virtualization market. Major companies operating in the market are optimizing their solutions to strengthen their market position.

How Is The Global Desktop Virtualization Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Software Solutions, Services

2) By Type: Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-As-A-Service (DaaS), Remote Desktop Services (RDS)

3) By Pricing Model: Subscription, Pay-As-You-Go

4) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Desktop Virtualization Market

North America was the largest region in the desktop virtualization market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the desktop virtualization global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Desktop Virtualization Market Definition

Desktop virtualization refers to a method of simulating a workstation. It links and shares resources, files, analytics, and data management from any location that can be accessed remotely from another device. The primary goal is to allow IT administrators to manage servers from a single location, allowing faster deployments and simpler maintenance. This saves an organization's IT resources and time.

Desktop Virtualization Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global desktop virtualization market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Desktop Virtualization Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on desktop virtualization market size, desktop virtualization market drivers and trends, desktop virtualization market major players, desktop virtualization competitors' revenues, desktop virtualization market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The desktop virtualization global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

