Power Rental Market Trade Analysis and Statistical Forecast (2024-2032)

Global Power Rental Market Outlook 2024-2032: Rising Demand and Key Trends:

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study by Exactitude Consultancy, titled 'Global Power Rental Market,' offers 130+ pages of in-depth analysis on business strategies adopted by key and emerging industry players. It provides insights into current market developments, trends, technologies, drivers, opportunities, and overall market outlook. Understanding various segments is crucial for identifying the factors that drive market growth. Some of the major companies featured in this report include Aggreko (UK), United Rentals (US), Caterpillar (US), Herc Rental (US), Ashtead Group (UK), and Atlas Copco (Sweden). Other players in the market include Speedy Hire (UK), Cummins (US), Bredenoord (UK), Kohler (US), Multiquip (US), SoEnergy (US), Allmand Brothers (US), Generac Power (US), Wacker Neuson (Germany), and more. and others.

The Global Power rental market is expected to grow at 7.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 14.2 billion by 2032 from USD 7.66 billion in 2024.

Compared to purchased power equipment, power rental, usually referred to as power on hire, has several benefits. Rental generators are more efficient than purchased generators because, among other things, they offer flexibility in the power rating needed, have lower initial costs, require less maintenance and installation, and are easily available on short notice. In situations where the current power supply system needs to be maintained, grid infrastructure is unavailable, or temporary power needs arise, manufacturers typically prefer to hire generators. The idea of rental power is often used for events that are planned all around the world.

Power Rental Market: Segmental Analysis

Power Rental Market by Fuel Type, 2024-2032, (In USD Billion)

Diesel

Natural Gas

Others (Dual Fuel, Hybrid, And HFO)

Power Rental Market by Power Rating, 2024-2032, (In USD Billion)

Up To 50 Kw

51 To 500 Kw

501 To 2,500 Kw

Above 2,500 Kw

Power Rental Market by Application, 2024-2032, (In USD Billion)

Peak Shaving

Standby Power

Base Load/Continuous Power

Power Rental Market by Application, 2024-2032, (In USD Billion)

Utilities

Oil & Gas

Events

Construction

Mining

Data Centers

Others

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Power Rental Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

In regions with weak grid infrastructure, such as the islands of Asia Pacific and Latin America, power on hire is typically preferred. One of the major users of renting power is the mining sector. Mining sites rely on the temporary rented generator sets for power for a limited period of time because they are not connected to the grid supply. Manufacturing businesses have a moderate requirement for rental generators when there is a short-term outage, when additional power is required during peak load demand, or when the current power supply system needs to be maintained, such as when purchased generator sets are involved. Therefore, sectors with poor grid power supplies are crucial to the growth of the power renting market.

GROWTH FACTORS

Manufacturers are creating generators that produce more power, have lower emissions, and use less fuel. Because of these developments, rental power solutions are now more appealing to consumers due to their reduced environmental effect and operational expenses. Hybrid power systems are produced when renewable energy sources like solar panels, wind turbines, and energy storage devices are incorporated into rental power solutions. When compared to standard diesel generators alone, these systems offer lower emissions, lower fuel consumption, and better efficiency.

In January 2024, Caterpillar Inc. and Flory Industries, a multinational maker of nut harvesting equipment, began a demonstration project for a battery-powered agricultural forklift prototype. The prototype shows how comparable performance, dependability, and durability can be achieved in the field with a 600-volt battery-powered motor. Caterpillar said that by using the lift as a regular 74-hp diesel engine, maintenance costs could be decreased and pollutants could be eliminated. Caterpillar's new prototype battery, which employs lithium-ion technology and features a modular architecture that maximizes performance and reduces packing, powers the electrified powertrain. To create a potent solution, engineers integrate batteries with inverters, motors, electronic controllers, digital services, and other essential technologies.

Key questions for stakeholders and business professionals looking to grow their position in the Global Power Rental Market:

Which region is expected to offer the most opportunities for market growth after 2023?

What business risks and impacts are affecting market growth in the current scenario?

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the Global Power Rental Market by application, type, and region?

Which segments are expected to attract the most attention in the Global Power Rental Market in 2023 and beyond?

Who are the major players in the Power Rental Market, and how are they evolving?

