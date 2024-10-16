Speech of Sen. Loren Legarda at the 2024 Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction

PHILIPPINES, October 16 - Press Release

October 16, 2024 SPEECH OF SENATOR LOREN LEGARDA

2024 Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction PICC, Pasay City Excellencies, distinguished delegates, and partners, Good morning. It is an honor to address this session on ensuring that no one is left behind in disaster risk reduction, a goal central to the Sendai Framework. In the Asia-Pacific region, disasters disproportionately affect women, girls, persons with disabilities, and marginalized communities. Women, who make up 70% of the world's poor, are often the hardest hit. Persons with disabilities are up to four times more likely to die during disasters. Clearly, inclusivity is not a choice—it is a necessity if we are to build truly resilient societies. Gender-responsive disaster risk governance recognizes that women and girls are not merely victims; they are leaders and agents of change. Globally, one in five girls is married before the age of 18, and girls are nearly twice as likely to miss out on education as boys. These girls already have a vision for a future where they can thrive. Our role is to ensure they have the resources, education, and leadership opportunities to turn that vision into reality. Beyond inclusion, women, girls, and all marginalized groups must harness their creativity and ingenuity to lead sustainable solutions to our most pressing development challenges. From achieving a just transition to a low-carbon world to building safer, more secure communities, their contributions are essential. In the Philippines, we have enshrined gender equality in our laws. The Magna Carta for Women and the Philippine Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act, laws I championed, ensure the protection and empowerment of women in disaster contexts. Furthermore, the Climate Change Act of 2009, a law I principally authored and sponsored, mandates that one of the commissioners of the Climate Change Commission—the lead policymaking body on climate change—must be a woman, ensuring gender representation at the highest level of decision-making. At the same time, disability-inclusive governance is equally critical. Persons with disabilities must be included in all stages of disaster risk management—from risk assessment to recovery. We must ensure that early warning systems, evacuation procedures, and recovery plans are accessible to everyone, removing barriers that prevent full participation. Leaving no one behind must drive the renovation of risk governance. Women, girls, persons with disabilities, and marginalized groups must be at the heart of shaping the post-2030 disaster risk governance framework, ensuring their leadership in building truly resilient and inclusive systems. Resilience cannot be achieved by working in silos. Governments, the private sector, civil society, and local communities must collaborate to create inclusive solutions. Most importantly, local communities, who are on the frontlines of disaster response, must be empowered through education, resources, and capacity-building. In closing, as we surge to 2030, we must urgently transform risk governance to confront the complex challenges of our time. Amplifying the voices of the neglected and unheard is key to building a future where everyone is empowered, and no one is left behind. Now is the time for bold, inclusive action to forge a safer, more resilient world for all. Thank you. Isang luntiang Pilipinas sa ating lahat!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.