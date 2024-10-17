Data Center Generator Global Market 2024 To Reach $8.31 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.1%

Data Center Generator Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The data center generator market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The data center generator market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.18 billion in 2023 to $6.57 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rise in data consumption, data center growth, reliability requirements, digital transformation, power outage risks, increased energy efficiency.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Data Center Generator Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The data center generator global market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased data consumption, focus on business continuity, renewable energy integration, shift to edge computing, energy efficiency standards. Major trends in the forecast period include focus on reliability and durability, adoption of fuel efficiency technologies, rapid deployment solutions, predictive maintenance, remote and unmanned data centers.

Growth Driver Of The Data Center Generator Market

The increase in the number of datacenters is expected to propel the growth of the data center generator market. A data center is a huge group of linked computer servers that businesses typically employ for the distant processing, archiving, or transport of massive amounts of data. The increased demand for data center capacity is rising to unprecedented heights due to digital transformation and the rise of cloud services. Consumer-focused cloud providers and hyperscale operators are aggressively growing their operations, for which they need data center generators. In the event of a utility power outage, a data center generator can be used to supply backup power.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Data Center Generator Market Growth?

Key players in the data center generator market include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Equinix Inc., Microsoft Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, International Business Machines Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Digital Realty, CyrusOne, GDS Holdings Limited, KDDI’s Telehouse, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company LP, Dell Technologies Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Fujitsu Limited, Schneider Electric SE, Eaton Corporation, Vertiv Co., Delta Electronics Inc., Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., NEC Corporation, VMware Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Red Hat Inc.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Data Center Generator Market Size?

Major companies operating in the data center generator market are adopting a strategic partnership approach to investigate technologies facilitating the utilization of hydrogen as an eco-friendly fuel for vital data center infrastructure. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

How Is The Global Data Center Generator Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Diesel, Gas, Other Products

2) By Capacity: < 1 MW, 1 MW-2MW, >2MW

3) By Tier Standard: Tier I And II, Tier III, Tier IV

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Data Center Generator Market

North America was the largest region in the data center generator market share in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the data center generator global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Data Center Generator Market Definition

A data center generator is an electrical device used to provide backup power when the utility power goes out. It is an affordable and trustworthy source of onsite power generation, provided they are maintained periodically.

Data Center Generator Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

•Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global data center generator market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Data Center Generator Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on data center generator market size, data center generator market drivers and trends, data center generator market major players, data center generator competitors' revenues, data center generator market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The data center generator global market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

