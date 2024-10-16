Kaya Quinn Named Chief Operating Officer of Northland Fence: A Family Legacy of Growth and Innovation

Kaya NLF 2017 Kaya 1st office desk

Northland Fence names Kaya Quinn COO, marking a new era of leadership as she guides the company’s continued expansion and success.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Northland Fence, a premier leader in Minnesota’s residential fencing industry and a three-peat recipient of the Minnesota Best Fence Company Gold Award, proudly announces the promotion of Kaya Quinn to Chief Operating Officer (COO). Kaya has been instrumental in driving Northland Fence’s growth from a $200,000 family-owned business to a fencing powerhouse with over $20 million in annual revenue.

Kaya’s journey at Northland Fence began in high school, when her father, Patrick Quinn, founder and CEO, had her working in the shop stretching fabric for chain link gates. Her early days included hands-on tasks, from cleaning up workspaces to assisting in production. Over the years, she expanded her roles to receptionist, administration, and sales, building a deep understanding of every facet of the business. Kaya’s leadership extended beyond Northland Fence, helping drive success for sister company Mid America Fence Supply. She led the company to become the primary sponsor of The Las Vegas Fence Show in 2023, and its Platinum Sponsorship at FenceTech 2024, positioning the company alongside major industry giants.

“Kaya has been with us since the beginning,” said Patrick Quinn. “Her dedication, work ethic, and vision have played a critical role in shaping the systems that make us successful today. I’ve been her toughest critic, and she’s been mine, but through it all, she’s been a driving force behind our growth, both at home and at Northland. She’s more than earned this role.”

As COO, Kaya will now oversee Northland Fence’s day-to-day operations, spearheading initiatives that include expanding into new markets, maintaining the company’s customer-first approach, and strengthening Northland’s reputation for excellence. Her commitment to driving innovation will ensure Northland Fence continues to thrive as a regional leader, delivering high-quality fencing solutions backed by a 10-year warranty.

Patrick Quinn added, “The future looks bright. With Kaya at the helm of operations, we are ready to enter the next phase of growth, staying true to our roots while aiming for new heights.”

Northland Fence looks forward to continued success with Kaya Quinn in her new leadership role, leading the charge toward a bright and prosperous future.



About Northland Fence

Northland Fence is Minnesota’s leading residential fence installation company, offering top-tier fencing solutions, including vinyl privacy fences, ornamental steel fences, and black chain link fences. With a focus on in-house installation crews and unmatched customer service, Northland Fence has established itself as a trusted name in the industry, serving communities throughout Minnesota and beyond.

