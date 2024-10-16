Actinic Keratosis Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, and Drivers For 2024-2033

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The actinic keratosis treatment market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $4.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The actinic keratosis treatment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3 billion in 2023 to $3.24 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to treatment adherence, market competition, patient education initiatives, dermatological practices, research and clinical trials.

The actinic keratosis treatment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to patient education and engagement, digital health integration, growing awareness, focus on preventive dermatology, personalized medicine trends.

The expanding geriatric population is expected to propel the growth of the actinic keratosis treatment market going forward. The geriatric population refers to individuals who are elderly or aged, typically associated with advanced age, often defined as 65 years and older, and characterized by specific health considerations and challenges associated with the aging process. Actinic keratosis treatment in the geriatric population addresses precancerous skin lesions caused by sun damage, reducing the risk of skin cancer in elderly individuals.

Key players in the market include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Novartis AG, Hill Dermaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Almirall SA, Biofrontera AG, Galderma SA, Mylan NV, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc., Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals Inc., Tolmar Pharmaceuticals Inc., Stanford Chemicals Company, Glaxo Smith Kline plc, Alma Lasers Ltd., 3M Company, Nestle SA, Cutanea Life Sciences Inc., DUSA Pharmaceuticals Inc., Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., G&W Laboratories Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals plc, Innocutis Holdings LLC, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, Meda AB, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co KGaA, Perrigo Company plc, PharmaDerm A division of Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc., Promius Pharma LLC, Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Sandoz International GmbH, Stiefel Laboratories Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Dermira Inc., Menlo Therapeutics Inc., Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Major companies operating in the market are aunching medical products to address the prevention of actinic keratosis and non-melanoma skin cancer.

1) By Treatment: Topical Treatment, Procedural Modality, Photodynamic Therapy, Other Treatments

2) By Medication: Flurouracil Cream, Imiquimod Cream, Ingenol Mebutate Gel, Diclofenac Gel

3) By End User: Hospitals, Private Dermatology Clinics, Laser Therapy Centers, Cancer Treatment Centers, Spas and Rejuvenation Centers, Homecare

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Actinic keratoses treatment refers to a treatment done for actinic keratoses, a skin disease that appears on the face, scalp, backs of the hands, or chest as a result of sun exposure. This treatment decreases the risk of developing the skin condition by keeping the skin protected from ultraviolet (UV) rays and limiting regular exposure to the sun.

Actinic Keratosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global actinic keratosis treatment market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Actinic Keratosis Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on actinic keratosis treatment market size, actinic keratosis treatment market drivers and trends, actinic keratosis treatment market major players and actinic keratosis treatment market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

